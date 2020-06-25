A big nine-run inning carried St. Anthony to a 10-run victory, 14-4, against Derry Ukes during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Derry Ukes (0-10) led 2-0 through one inning, but St. Anthony (5-2) scored nine times in the top of the second for a seven-run lead. The teams traded two-run innings before St. Anthony capped the scoring with a three-run fifth.
Eli Krinock led the St. Anthony offense with two singles and three runs, while Joe Coletti doubled and crossed twice. Tyler Derk had a single and two runs. Cole Krehlik and Jacob Rosborough both singled and scored, while Wade Boyle also plated twice for St. Anthony, which scored 14 runs on six hits.
Jake Lloyd led the Derry Ukes’ attack with two singles. John Wasnick doubled and scored, while Will Harry and Ben Gera both singled and crossed for Derry Ukes, which put up four runs on seven hits.
Krehlik was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and two walks. Anthony Monios took the loss with one strikeout and 11 walks.
———
St. Anthony Derry Ukes ab r h ab r h
Boyle 1 2 0 Wosnick 3 1 1 Krehlik 5 1 1 Monios 2 1 0 Kodman 2 1 0 Plummer 2 0 0 Rosborough 2 1 1 Stump 2 0 0 Derk 2 2 1 Zinkham 1 0 1 Coletti 2 2 1 Martin 3 0 1 Vacha 0 0 0 Gmuer 3 0 0 Krinock 3 3 2 Harry 3 1 1 Stynchula 1 0 0 Gera 2 1 1 Stotts 3 1 0 Lloyd 2 0 2 Spillar 3 1 0 Mitchell 0 0 0 Young 0 0 0
Totals 24 14 6 Totals 23 4 7St. Anthony 092 030 0 — 14 6 1Derry Ukes 200 200 0 — 4 7 5 Doubles: Coletti (SA); Wasnick (DU) Strikeouts by: Krehlik-4, Boyle-5 (SA); Monios-1, Stump-3 (DU) Base on balls by: Krehlik-2, Boyle-1 (SA); Monios-11, Stump-6 (DU) Winning pitcher: Cole Krehlik Losing pitcher: Anthony Monios
