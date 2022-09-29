20220926-GLFulton5.jpg

Greater Latrobe’s Robby Fulton looks to stiff arm the Laurel Highlands defenders during the Wildcats 10-7 loss to the Mustangs on Sept. 23.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Greater Latrobe’s 2-0 start to the season seems like ages ago, as the Wildcats have since dropped three consecutive games. Of greater importance, the Wildcats are 0-2 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, which makes their upcoming road game at Trinity on Friday at 7 p.m. a crucial contest.

The skid continued in frustrating fashion last week, as Greater Latrobe fell at home to Laurel Highlands 10-7. While the Wildcats’ defense played well enough to earn the victory, the offense struggled mightily, doomed by its failure to sustain drives, combined with penalties and all too frequent negative plays.

