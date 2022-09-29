Greater Latrobe’s 2-0 start to the season seems like ages ago, as the Wildcats have since dropped three consecutive games. Of greater importance, the Wildcats are 0-2 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, which makes their upcoming road game at Trinity on Friday at 7 p.m. a crucial contest.
The skid continued in frustrating fashion last week, as Greater Latrobe fell at home to Laurel Highlands 10-7. While the Wildcats’ defense played well enough to earn the victory, the offense struggled mightily, doomed by its failure to sustain drives, combined with penalties and all too frequent negative plays.
Greater Latrobe senior Robby Fulton rushed 22 times for 149 yards and scored the only TD for the Wildcats, but he was perhaps the lone bright spot on offense. Defensively, however, several players stood out, including linebackers Alex Tatsch and Corey Boerio, defensive lineman Danny Calabrese, cornerback Dom Flenniken, and safety Kollin Stevens. Tatsch posted a dominant stat line for the second week in a row, as he registered a dozen tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.
For the season, Tatsch has notched 46 tackles and six sacks, while Boerio has 35 tackles and a sack.
While the loss sent the Wildcats to the bottom of the conference standings, Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady has continued to see a motivated group throughout practice this week.
“I think the kids are fine. The mindset is good. We just gotta regroup,” Prady stated. “They’re just as coachable today as they were day one.”
The focus for the coaching this week is less specific to Trinity and moreso a return to the fundamentals that were lacking against the Mustangs.
“We gotta be sharper in practice. That certainly leads to better execution in games,” Prady detailed.
The execution will need to be sharp against Trinity, as the Hillers appear to be a capable opponent.
In fact, Prady drew a parallel between Trinity and an earlier opponent that took the Wildcats to double overtime.
“They remind me of Franklin Regional a lot,” Prady said. “They’re physical; they’re big; they get off the ball; they run to the ball on defense.”
Although they have a record of 2-3, Trinity’s losses came against heavyweight opponents Central Valley, Peters Township, and McKeesport Area. The most recent setback came against the Tigers last week, a 35-6 defeat, as the Hillers were limited to just two field goals by Andy Palm. Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Jonah Williamson was 6-of-14 passing for just 33 yards and one interception, while Andrew Durig led the rushing attack with 32 yards.
Those numbers are deceiving, though, as both Williamson and Durig have caught the eye of Prady. As expected from a team that has a freshman QB, the Hillers lean more toward the running game, with Durig serving as the anchor. However, they have shown an ability to morph their offensive approach on a weekly basis.
“They seem to do a lot offensively formation-wise. We’re going to have to be ready for everything,” Prady noted. “It changes game to game.”
On the other side of the ball, the Hillers run that odd front that mirrors the Wildcats’ alignment. While the defensive line is strong, Durig is a focal point of the unit at linebacker. While Trinity has permitted 35 or more points in each of its defeats, the Hillers’ defense has shown a penchant in one particular area.
“They’re really good tacklers. We’re going to have to be really sharp and stay on blocks,” Prady stated.
Halfway through the regular season, the Wildcats’ offense has relied heavily on Fulton, who has rushed 94 times for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Conversely, sophomore QB John Wetzel has connected on 22-of-41 passing attempts for 228 yards, with just one touchdown and two interceptions. While he’s also provided value as a runner, amassing 208 yards on the ground, his arm will need to become an effective weapon in order to keep the opposing defenses honest.
“As the year goes along, I think we’re going to throw the ball a little more and get better at it. We gotta back some people off from playing eight, nine guys in the box,” Prady said.
Although two struggling programs in Ringgold and Connellsville Area are on the horizon, the Wildcats conclude their conference ledger against McKeesport Area. With four teams of the seven in the conference earning playoff spots, the Wildcats likely will need to defeat Trinity to put themselves in position.
Prady and his players won’t look further ahead, however, as their only focus is to snap their losing streak.
“We just feel like we need to get back in the win column. That’s our only goal this week,” he said.
