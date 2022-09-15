DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
It’s a big weekend at Dog Hollow Speedway with 410 Sprint Cars for $5,000 on Friday, along with the ULMS Late Models.
The Late Models headline the show on Saturday at Dog Hollow.
The unsanctioned 410 Sprint Car show will hopefully create interest from the locals and maybe even a few invaders from Ohio or Central Pa.
Then there is IRA 410 Sprint Car racer Scotty Thiel from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, who has posted on his website that the No. 73 is planning on attending the DHS $5,000 to-win Hustle @ the Hollow on Friday, Lernerville on Saturday, and Knox on Sunday.
Thiel didn’t qualify for the Tuscarora 50 but did participate in the non-qualifiers race and finished 18th.
AJ Flick of Derry is looking forward to the Hustle @ the Hollow on Friday.
“I enjoy the track (DHS), I enjoy racing around there,” Flick explained. “It’s a good surface, not hard on tires, and it’s a nice facility.”
“I ran Street Stocks at Dog Hollow from 2010 to 2013, and we’ve run Sprint Cars at least two or three times since then, we were in second the last time there before our wing collapsed,” Flick said. “We ended up finishing third.”
The ULMS take to the DHS surface on Friday and Saturday, with the finale paying $10,000 to the winner.
Jared Miley leads the ULMS points, followed by Gregg Satterlee and Rick Eckert.
For additional information on the Hustle @ the Hollow, go to www.doghollowspeedway.net.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Commonwealth Clash returns to the Sarver oval on Saturday under the FAST on Dirt Sprint Car sanction.
FAST on Dirt has sanctioned several races at area tracks this season, providing exciting side-by-side competitive action.
The $10,000 to-win Commonwealth Clash should bring out the best local 410 Sprint Car drivers from surrounding states and the FAST Series competitors competing for a championship.
Nate Dussel leads the points and will compete at Lernerville for the first time.
“My mindset is to go through the gates at every race track excited and ready to learn but Lernerville jumps off the schedule as a track I’ve always wanted to compete at,” Dussel said in a press release.
Lee Jacobs (son of Kenny Jacobs) is second in points and could close in on Dussel should the point leader encounter any problems. Jacobs is only 102 points back of the leader.
Lernerville regular Jack Sodeman Jr. sits eighth in points, followed by Trey Jacobs (son of Dean Jacobs).
Jacobs drives the Prosser 19 at the FAST on Dirt tour races, and due to a scheduling conflict, Brandon Spithaler will sub for Jacobs at Lernerville.
Besides Thiel, another invader would be McKenna Haase from Des Moines, Iowa. Hasse, with help from two Butler County businesses, will compete in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at Lernerville Speedway.
Hasse is a regular competitor at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. When she can find sponsorship, her team travels to Eldora Speedway; for the first time, Hasse competed in the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
The Ligonier native was an emergency sub for Matt Mills in the No.5 Chevy for BJ McLeod Xfinity Series entry at Kansas on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Smithley, the race was called due to rain, while Smithley was in 32nd place.
Smithley will be back in action at Texas in two weeks, pulling double duty running the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Winners were Ryan Frazee, Brett Hutira, Cory Farris, Joseph Jacobs, and Paul Korffler III.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Owen Houpt is one of the young guns at Jennerstown Speedway. Racing his second year in the Late Models, Houpt earned his first ever victory on Saturday night.
Houpt started from the back but quickly worked his way through the field after a few cautions to start the race. Before the field could even complete a lap, the yellow flag flew for Brian Swank and Jeremy Shaffer, who spun on the back stretch.
The race stayed green the rest of the way. Mike Hemminger was at the front of the field, but Owen Houpt made the pass with 17 laps to go. A fitting number for the teen who is just seventeen years old.
Houpt led the final 17 laps en route to his first win. Points leader Barry Awtey finished second.
A late race caution set up a restart that allowed Will Hemminger to battle for his fourth win of the year in the Pro Stock division.
The yellow came out with just three laps remaining.
On the restart, Hemminger lined up to the outside of Adam Kostelnik. Hemminger cleared Kostelnik into the first turn on the restart and drove off for the win.
Dale Kimberly won his fourth race in a row in the Street Stocks.
Kimberly was running third behind Rick Meehleib and his daughter Angie Kimberly on the final lap when the two wrecked.
Meehleib fought hard to keep the lead and did everything he could to keep Angie Kimberly behind him in the final laps. Coming to the checkered flag, Angie Kimberly had a run on the outside but made contact with Meehleib and spun into the wall.
The restart put Dale Kimberly on the front row and drove off for yet another win. Skylar Berkey made a last-lap pass in the Fast N’ Furious 4’s for his third win.
In the Chargers, Nate Valente led all 15 laps and held off Steve Singo for his fourth win of the year.
Doug Glessner also led every lap of his feature in the Modifieds for his division-leading seventh win of the year.
The Super Cup Stock Car Series made its second trip of the year to the track on Saturday night for two feature events. Jason Kitzmiller and Brent Nelson came away with wins. Jennerstown Speedway has just three weeks of racing left in the 2022 season. Racing begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.