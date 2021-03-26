Following a one-year hiatus because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the spring sports season is finally scheduled to kick off this afternoon.
It was a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state, when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) made the decision last April to cancel remaining winter championships and the spring sports season because of the virus.
And while that decision is largely in the past, remnants and after-effects remain as COVID-19 continues to linger throughout the area, all while additional residents become vaccinated and more information is learned about the virus.
The Derry Area Middle School and High School complex is closed from today through Sunday after superintendent Eric Curry noted “six positive cases of COVID-19 at the middle school/high school for people who were in school and infectious over the last five days.”
Curry noted in his letter that all sports activities at the middle school and high school, both home and away, are canceled through the weekend. That means a scheduled junior varsity home baseball game against Greater Latrobe is postponed, along with a pair of varsity games at backyard rival Greater Latrobe on Sunday against Baldwin and the host Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host baseball at the Graham-Sobota Complex on Saturday and Sunday, while the Wildcats’ boys’ volleyball team is slated to welcome Butler Area, 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team is also scheduled to host Shaler Area, 7:30 p.m. tonight at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe’s girls’ softball team is scheduled to travel to Belle Vernon Area, 1 p.m. Saturday, while the girls’ lacrosse team visits Indiana Area, 10 a.m., also on Saturday. The boys’ volleyball team is also scheduled to participate in a tournament at Shaler Area on Saturday morning.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host a baseball game, 4:30 p.m. today against Greensburg Salem, as area teams welcome the long-awaited return of the spring sports season, which typically runs into May.
