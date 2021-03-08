Some area athletes will be back in action on Monday for the first time in a year.
Today marks the official first day of spring sports practice. Sports include baseball, softball, track and field, boys’ tennis, boys’ volleyball and lacrosse.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) made a landmark decision last April to cancel the entire spring sports season — along with remaining winter championships — because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state.
The status of the state winter sports championships and the spring season remained in limbo for almost a month. But after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that all state schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the PIAA decided to cancel the winter sports championships and spring sports season.
That’s in the past now, as area athletes will have an opportunity to play out their spring sports season, much like the ones in the fall and winter, currently.
