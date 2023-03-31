Recently, it was announced on the evening news that the invasive species, the Spotted Lanternflies are back. This insect is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and the United States. Its preferred host is the tree of heaven, widespread throughout our country as an invasive species. Its life cycle is often centered on its preferred host, but also eats off 173 other plants as well.

Early life stages of this insect are characterized by spotted black and white nymphs that develop red pigmentation and wings as they mature. Early life stages. Displayed is a large host range that narrows with maturation. Adult spotted lanternflies display a black head, grey wings, and red hind wings. Adults do not display any specialized feeding associations with herbaceous plants but have been known to cause extensive damage to crops and ornamental plants. The piercing wounds caused by their mouthparts and the honeydew waste they excrete are significantly detrimental to the health of host plants. These insects lay egg masses containing 30 to 50 eggs, often covered with a grayish mud-like covering.

