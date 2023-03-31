Recently, it was announced on the evening news that the invasive species, the Spotted Lanternflies are back. This insect is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and the United States. Its preferred host is the tree of heaven, widespread throughout our country as an invasive species. Its life cycle is often centered on its preferred host, but also eats off 173 other plants as well.
Early life stages of this insect are characterized by spotted black and white nymphs that develop red pigmentation and wings as they mature. Early life stages. Displayed is a large host range that narrows with maturation. Adult spotted lanternflies display a black head, grey wings, and red hind wings. Adults do not display any specialized feeding associations with herbaceous plants but have been known to cause extensive damage to crops and ornamental plants. The piercing wounds caused by their mouthparts and the honeydew waste they excrete are significantly detrimental to the health of host plants. These insects lay egg masses containing 30 to 50 eggs, often covered with a grayish mud-like covering.
The species was accidentally introduced into South Korea in 2006 and Japan in 2009 and has since been considered a pest. In September 2014, this “bad bug” was first recorded in the United States, and as of 2022, it is an invasive species in as much of the Northeastern United States and is rapidly spreading south and west. Its egg masses are the primary vector of spread, with populations seen as a risk factor for further infestation globally. Ongoing pest control efforts have sought to limit population growth, due to the threat these insects pose to global agricultural industries.
The adult flies measure about one inch in length and one-half inch in width. As an adult, they have black heads and gray-brown forewings adorned with black spots. White’s original account identified L. delicatula as having a minimum of 20 black spots, with six spots located on the anterior margin of the forewings. When nesting, the crimson hind wings are partially visible through the semi-translucent forewings, giving the lanternfly a red cast. Neatly spaced black rectangular markings color the tips of the forewings in a pattern sometimes likened to brick and mortar. In flight, the spotted lanternfly displays red hind wings with black spots on the proximal third, a white wedge in the middle of the wing, and a sold black wing tip. The abdomen is yellowish with black and white bands on the top and bottom. These insects display an orange bulbous antennae covered in needle-like tips It is sexually dimorphic. Females have a set of red valvifers at the distal end of the abdomen, which males lack. When mated, the females’ abdomens swell to the point where they have difficulty moving.
Eradicating populations can be done in various ways including removing eggs, natural predators, traps, insecticide or homemade sprays. Killing eggs and reducing costs is the first and most important step. Scrap the eggs off of the plant surfaces, double bag and throw them away. Gray catbirds, cats, dogs, ducks, and chickens are natural predators. If you have these pet animals, put them outside where the bugs live. Goldfish, koi fish and yellow jackets are also natural predators. Making homemade sprays with white vinegar in a spray bottle kills them immediately. Dish soap mixed with vinegar work well in traps. Put the mixture in mason jars. Dawn dish soap mixed with an equal amount of water is said to works well, too. When all else fails, one will have to use an insecticide that is the least toxic, one that is registered with Environmental Protection Agency for efficacy and safety. Wearing protective clothing and gear, avoiding water sources, following directions, using only the necessary amount, and protecting flowering plants and pollinators are all important for using insecticides correctly. Also, many states have insecticide lists the plant sites they are registered to be used on, although they may not have to list spotted lanternflies to legally use them on the pests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.