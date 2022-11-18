Most of the work of raising trout for Pennsylvania’s anglers happens behind closed doors. It can take up to 15 months to raise a seven-inch trout.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission currently raises about 3.8 million trout at eight hatcheries across the state.
From late August to early November, eggs are collected at commission hatcheries. Rainbow trout are first to be spawned, then brook trout, and brown trout are last. Eggs are mixed with sperm. Fertilized eggs are placed into large egg jars or trays with flowing water over them to provide oxygen.
About 31 days after fertilization, rainbow trout eggs hatch (in 50-degree water). About 44 days after fertilization, brook trout eggs hatch (in 50-degree water). About 41 days after fertilization brown trout eggs hatch (in 50-degree water).
For two to four weeks, the sac fry, fresh from the egg, is nourished from the yolk. It takes 12 to 14 months for the trout to grow to legal size (seven inches). During this time, trout are fed three to five times a day, and they grow quickly. Trout are graded and sorted by size in the raceways.
The fish are weighed, counted and loaded into stocking trucks. Each truck has a 1,200-gallon tank with an aeration and oxygen system. Each truck holds from 3,000 to 6,000 fish, depending on their size. These trout travel from Bellefonte State Hatchery to Keystone State Park Lake where they will be stocked and provide exciting fishing opportunities for anglers throughout the commonwealth.
It is not rare that some of the stocked trout will have something that looks like white cotton on their skins. The white cotton look on the fish is caused by a naturally occurring fungus called Saprolegnia. The fungus affects spawning rainbow trout. It is a disease affecting fish eggs and juvenile fish in hatcheries worldwide. Saprolegnia is tolerant to a wide range of temperatures (37-91 F) but is more prevalent in lower temperatures. While it is found most frequently in freshwater, it will also tolerate brackish water. This disease presents greyish to white patches of filamentous mycelium on the body or fins of fish and is associated with tissue damage leading to death of the animal.
The fungus exists year round but tends to affect fish during the fall when they are most susceptible. A biologist with the commission said fish have been dying in large numbers along lake shores. Dave Miko, chief of the commission’s division fisheries management blamed “spawning stress” for the die-off which he now says is a yearly ritual such as Keystone State Park Lake.
The United States Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine has approved the use of 35% hydrogen peroxide for use in finfish environments. This approval will help provide critical treatment for improving fish health at hatcheries. Disinfecting eggs daily to improve the hatch by reducing fungus and bacterial infections is a recommended practice. Research has shown that a number of compounds are effective disinfectants. These “low regulatory” categories are povidone-iodine, formalin (approved brands) and hydrogen peroxide.
I checked with the PFBC and was told the fish are safe to eat after being treated with these chemicals after being stocked and harvested from the lake.
When I first received word of the dead fish back in October when they were first stocked. I contacted the PFBC and was educated as to the spawning stress syndrome and the fungus that was killing the fish.
Matt Kauffman, waterways conservation officer, told me, “Many trout get spawning stress syndrome as they are being transported from Bellefonte State Hatchery to Keystone State Park Lake. With the large quantity of fish in these tankers, many fish are pushed against the walls of these trucks thus getting Spawning Stress Syndrome. To have approximately 50 trout found dead in the lake after transport is not uncommon,” he said.
At the beginning of November, a friend took me out to the lake to see if I could find any dead fish. There weren’t any to be seen. On the other hand, there was plenty of trout jumping out of the water.
Mel Woodring from Blairsville said he had been fishing for seven to 12 days and had caught nothing yet. Victor Vitaolo from Manor did better at Lower Twin Lakes catching and releasing three trout.
And Latrobe’s Steve Gordon, who never leaves a lake empty-handed, caught two beautiful trout within a half-hour. He also threw them back.
