Three days after breaking its lengthy losing streak, the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with visiting Southmoreland Monday in a 53-25 loss in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play.
The Lady Rams, who fell to 0-7 in the section and 1-13 overall, broke a 28-game losing skid last week against Valley. It marked the program’s first win since February 2020.
On Monday, Ligonier Valley saw the Lady Scotties race out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter. The advantage stretched to 30 points, 41-11, by halftime.
The Lady Rams managed to keep things close in the second half, as Southmoreland held a slight 14-12 scoring edge.
Southmoreland (6-1 section, 12-2 overall), which has won seven straight, swept the season series with Ligonier Valley after winning the first meeting back in December.
The Lady Scotties’ Grace Spadaro led all scorers with 16 points, while Maddie Moore (12 points) and Delaynie Marvosh (10) also reached double figures. Spadaro also connected on a pair of three-pointers.
Madison Marinchak was the lone Ligonier Valley player in double digits, finishing with 12 points. She also buried two treys.
The Lady Rams also got eight rebounds from Haley Boyd, along with five boards from Abby Painter.
Ligonier Valley will host North Star in an exhibition game Friday as the second game of a boys-girls doubleheader. The Rams will host Greater Latrobe at 6 p.m., with girls’ Senior Night festivities to follow immediately after the boys game concludes.
SOUTHMORELAND (53)
