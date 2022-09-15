The Scotties got an early jump on the Lady Rams soccer team Wednesday at Weller Field. Southmoreland went 1-0 early in the Class 2A, Section 3 contest and then piled on the goals in the top part of the first half to take a 5-0 lead into the half.
The Rams limited the Scotties to just one goal in the second half to secure the 6-0 win.
“Rams captains (seniors) Maddy Manges and Megan Glista showed great leadership on the field tonight,” Ligonier Valley coach Kelly Steffey said. “Keeper Allyson Steffey had 16 saves. Injury and illness have sidelined several players but the Rams played strong and held the Scotties to only one goal in the second half. Freshman Ava Kishlock did an amazing job up front tonight. Sophomore Marnie Golden has some great defensive plays.”
Scottie goalkeeper Autumn Bartos earned the shutout.
Southmoreland is now 6-0, while the Rams fall to 1-4.
Girls tennis
Latrobe’s No.1 singles (Avery Massaro) and No.2 singles (Taylor Shanefelter) played in the AAA, Section 1 Singles Tournament Wednesday held at Franklin Regional.
Avery Massaro in her first match defeated Ava McClean (Connellsville) 10-1. Massaro advanced to the quarterfinals where she defeated Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional) 10-3. In the semifinals, Massaro defeated Ellen Liu (Franklin Regional) 7-5, 6-3
Taylor Shanefelter defeated Mary Mahoney (Norwin) 10-0 in her first match. In the quarterfinals, Shanefelter defeated Olivia Eisaman (Hempfield) 10-3. Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) defeated Shanefelter, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Massaro will play Mia Williams (PT) in the finals and Shanefelter will play Ellen Liu (FR) in the consolation match for third and fourth. The final and consolation matches are scheduled for today, at 11 a.m. at Franklin Regional.
Cross-country
Boys
Greater Latrobe 46, Hempfield Area 17
Greater Latrobe 17, Derry Area 46
Girls
Greater Latrobe 22, Derry Area 33
Greater Latrobe 43, Hempfield Area 20
The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams traveled across town to Derry Area to race the host and the Hempfield Area Spartans Tuesday. The Wildcat boys lost to the Spartans by a score of 46 — 17 while defeating Derry Area 17 — 44. The girls team had a similar result beating Derry Area 22 — 33 but falling to Hempfield 43 — 20. Both teams began section play with a 1 — 1 record and now have a 2 — 2 record overall.
The boys team was led by August Lawrence who finished fourth overall running the three-mile course in 17:09. Koen Fulton, Liam Wilson, Steve Janke and Henry Krom scored for the Wildcats. Vinny Zaccagnini and Jack Gaffney completed the varsity seven.
Emerson Skatell was the winner in the girls race leading the Lady Wildcats with a time of 19:16. She was followed by Carley Burk, Kylie Krisfalusi, Brynn Zangaro, and Hayden Kraynick. Daysha Thomas and Liz Wilson also ran in the top 7.
The Wildcats will race Friday at the Gingerbreadman Running Company Kiski Cavaliers Invitational. Races begin at 11 a.m. at Northmoreland Park.
Girls soccer
Greater Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0
In a big Class 3A, Section 3 match, the Lady Wildcats blanked Franklin Regional 1-0 Wednesday. The lone goal for Greater Latrobe was scored by Robin Reilly with an assist by Mackenzie Kubistek. Goalie Sofia DeCerb earned the shutout for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe 9, Hempfield Area 1
The Greater Latrobe Junior High girls soccer team hosted and won its third match of the 2022 Season on Tuesday against Hempfield Area at Rotary Park. The Latrobe girls saw three separate players score a hat trick which began in the first half with Olivia Ross, Angelika Dent (2) and Emerson Shine each scoring before the Spartans netted one at the end of the first half.
The second half began with Latrobe up 4-1, then saw five more goals from Ross (2), Dent and Shine (2) to end the game 9-1. A strong defensive performance was anchored by starters Eliana Petruzzi, Alexa Yorko, Hadley Hogg and Ciara Eachus along with the team’s goalie, Marissa Munchinski. Boys golf
Greater Latrobe 221, Indiana Area 231
Despite struggling at home, Greater Latrobe was able to come away with a Class 3A, Section 1 win against visiting Indiana Area 221-231. The win keeps the Cats’ playoff chances alive. Leading the way for the Cats was junior PJ Germano with a 40.
GL: PJ Germano 40, Jake Pavlik 42, Jack Sacriponte 43, JD Robinson 48, Jack Ridilla 48, Tyler Mondock 56
