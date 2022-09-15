The Scotties got an early jump on the Lady Rams soccer team Wednesday at Weller Field. Southmoreland went 1-0 early in the Class 2A, Section 3 contest and then piled on the goals in the top part of the first half to take a 5-0 lead into the half.

The Rams limited the Scotties to just one goal in the second half to secure the 6-0 win.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

