It came down to the last play, but Derry Area was on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to Southmoreland on Tuesday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
The game was tied at four with Southmoreland batting in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning when Makayla Ettling doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run and taking the win.
The Trojans put up four runs in the fourth inning. Sarah Dettling reached on an error, Maizie Legge and Izzy DePalma walked and Sophie Doherty drove in all three with a single. Amelia Sobota grounded out to score another run.
Maddie Brown pitched Southmoreland to victory. She went seven innings, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out seven.
Legge took the loss for Derry Area. The right-hander went six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out 4.
