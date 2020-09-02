South Park defeated the Derry Area girls tennis team, 5-0, during an exhibition match played Tuesday at home.
South Park’s Nicole Kempton defeated Leah Perry in first singles, while Haley Spitznagel bested Tara Perry, 6-4, 6-0 at second singles. Alyson Fisher also topped Elizabeth Kott, 6-3, 6-1 at third singles.
“South Park has some young girls who are playing well above their years,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “That is a credit to them and their coach. We need to get back to basics and play better fundamental tennis.”
South Park also swept doubles play, as Layla Fisher and Jess Joos defeated Allison Johnston and Emily Main, 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles. South Park’s Ava Rongaus and Larissa Manheimmer topped Kelly Burd and Danielle Dominick, 7-5, 6-3 at second doubles.
Derry Area will host Jeannette, 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lady Trojans’ Section 1-AA opener.
“We will work harder and be better prepared as we approach our next opponent,” Perry said. “I can guarantee you that.”
SOUTH PARK 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES — Nicole Kempton (SP) d. Leah Perry, 6-0, 6-0; Haley Spitznagel (SP) d. Tara Perry, 6-4, 6-0; Alyson Fisher (SP) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Layla Fisher-Jess Joos (SP) d. Allison Johnston-Emily Main, 6-3, 6-1; Ava Rongaus-Larissa Manheimmer (SP) d. Kelly Burd-Danielle Dominick, 7-5, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.