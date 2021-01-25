A lot was new during Ligonier Valley’s season-opening clash with South Allegheny on Friday at Ligonier Valley High School.
- Coach Tim Gustin made his debut as the Rams’ boys coach, having previously served as the girls’ varsity coach at the school.
- The Rams made their return to competition in WPIAL District 7, having most recently spent time in District 6 and the Heritage Conference, and taking the conference crown in their swan song this past February.
- Ligonier Valley saw drastic changes to its varsity rotation, having lost five players from the program’s most recent visit to the PIAA Class 3A tournament this past season.
Add in the fact that coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions led to the Rams having to wait over a month from their originally scheduled opener to the other elements and it just wasn’t the elixir for success against a strong Gladiators squad that took home a 59-25 win in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 clash.
“After having 10 practices with a team,” Gustin said. “To come out with probably the top WPIAL team in Class 3A, with their full lineup for the first time ... Not the matchup we wanted, they’re a good team.
“We showed some signs and some good stuff. Hopefully we can build on this for next week and beyond.”
It didn’t take long for South Allegheny (4-0) to rudely welcome Ligonier Valley to District 7 when 6-foot-5 senior forward Omar Faulkner scored the first two of his 10 points with a two-handed dunk. He followed with the Gladiators’ next bucket, sparking an 8-0 run that closed out with layups from Bryce Epps and Antonio Epps.
It was a welcome quick start on a night when South Allegheny’s bus broke down en route to Ligonier Township.
“We weren’t far from home and our bus gave out,” South Allegheny coach Tony DiCenzo said. “We sat for about a half-hour until they got us a new one, so we got here a little late for the JV game, but such is life.”
A pair of free throws by Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak with 4:47 left in the first led to a quick burst of scoring by the hosts as Jacob Hollick’s hook shot cut the lead to 8-4. A few spirited back-and-forth scrambles followed with South Allegheny pushing the lead to 13-4 in the final minute of the frame with a basket by Ayden Sloss and a 3-pointer from Ethan Kirkwood.
Kirkwood, seeing his first action of the season, tallied 13 points points while connecting on four of the Gladiators’ seven 3-pointers.
The Rams (0-1) only connected on two — one each by Hollick and Isaac Neidbalson during the second half.
The second quarter’s story played out much like the first quarter as the Gladiators had an immediate reply to any kind of surge by the Rams, closing the half on an 8-2 run in the final 90 seconds of the half. An emphatic dunk by Faulkner ignited the outburst that also saw two field goals from Antonio Epps and a deuce by Sloss.
South Allegheny led 31-10 after 16 minutes.
While the Rams’ compete level wasn’t that far off the pace of South Allegheny, an inability to match buckets led to the night unraveling early.
“In practice, all of our shots are hitting but that’s because there’s no defense,” said Marinchak, who paced the Rams with seven points. “We’ve got to get used to shooting shots in front of a defense.”
The Rams’ approach and physicality wasn’t lost on the Gladiators.
“They’re a tough team, they’re very physical,” DiCenzo said. “We had to match that. We recognized that early on that we’re going to have to raise our physicality level.”
The Rams marked time with the Gladiators through most of the third quarter, matching a 5-0 run to start the frame with their own five-point spurt on a Neidbalson bucket and a Hollick three-pointer. Bryce Epps, who led all scorers with 16 points, helped to widen the gap with a Kirkwood triple following.
Dylan Rhoades’ shot from the floor and a conventional 3-point play by Marinchak closed the third-quarter output by the Rams.
Ligonier Valley went more than six minutes between points in the fourth quarter as Neidbalson’s 3-pointer with 6:25 remaining was followed by Jude Gryzwinski’s putback in the game’s waning moments. South Allegheny scored 12 of its 14 fourth-quarter points during the gap.
Faulkner also led the Gladiators defensively with five blocks to go with his eight rebounds.
“They were banking in threes, and Marinchak didn’t hit rim on a couple of shots,” Gustin said. “That’s not to going to happen every night. They’re a good team, top to bottom, but we’ve got to get better.
“And we will.”
South Allegheny also won the junior varsity game by a 46-16 margin against Ligonier Valley.
———
