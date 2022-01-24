South Allegheny continues section run, tops Rams

South Allegheny used a first-quarter run to take control on its way to 66-47 win over visiting Ligonier Valley in a key WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ basketball matchup Friday.
South Allegheny, the top team in the section at 7-0 (11-3 overall), outscored the Rams 17-6 in the first quarter and led by 10 points, 35-25, at halftime.
The hosts stretched their lead in the third quarter with a 17-7 scoring edge. Ligonier Valley outscored South Allegheny 15-14 in the fourth.
Matthew Marinchak paced the Rams with 18 points, including a 10-for-10 performance at the free throw line and two 3-pointers. Dylan Rhoades added 16 points and also connected on a pair of treys. Haden Sierocky added seven in the loss.
South Allegheny, which hit 12 three-pointers as a team, boasted five players in double figures.
Mike Michalski paced South Allegheny with 16 points. Bryce Epps added 13, including four treys, while Cam Epps had 12, Dillion Hines 11 and Ethan Kirkwood 10. Hines also connected on three 3-pointers, while Michalski and Kirkwood hit two apiece.
South Allegheny swept the season series with the Rams. Along with Friday’s victory, the team won 66-43 at Ligonier Valley in mid-December.
Ligonier Valley continues section play when it hosts East Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Team historian Douglas Kurtz said with a win, the Rams will clinch the 1,000th victory in program history.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (47)
Sierocky 3-1-7; Marinchak 3-10-18; Grzywinski 0-1-1; Rhoades 5-4-16; Tunstall 1-0-3; Jablunovsky 0-0-0; Little 0-2-2. Totals, 12-18(22)—47
SOUTH ALLEGHENY (66) Beaty 2-0-4; Michalski 7-0-16; Kirkwood 4-0-10; Hines 4-0-11; B. Epps 5-2-13; C. Epps 4-0-12. Totals, 26-2(4)—66 Score by Quarters
