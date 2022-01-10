Greater Latrobe’s boys’ basketball team knows it must do the little things to compete in the rugged Class 5A, Section 3.
That includes the Wildcats hitting their free throws.
Fortunately for GL and its fans, the team was on target in Friday’s hard-fought 55-48 home section win over Franklin Regional.
In all, the Wildcats hit 24 of their 34 free throws, including 10 of 14 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“We hit some shots, but the first key is we got to the foul line. We want to be aggressive to the hoop,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said.
The clutch foul shooting helped Greater Latrobe move its winning streak to three games and improve to 3-6 overall (1-2 in section play). It also served as most of the late offense for the Wildcats, who had two just fourth-quarter baskets.
Landon Butler led the way with a game-high 25 points and connected on 10 of 14 free throws. Chase Sickenberger added 14 points.
“He’s one of two players with experience — he and Chase — and they have done a nice job helping the younger players develop. He’s a good player,” Wetzel said of Landon Butler.
Aside from Landon Butler, foul shooting helped key the victory. Wetzel said while his players focus on their work at the charity stripe, it’s not always about the sheer amount of shots they put up.
“We don’t shoot a volume of shots that would be different from any other team, but we work on (free throws) during the more difficult parts of practice,” he said, noting the team has five different stints where foul shots are taken during a normal practice. “Volume, we leave that to before and after practice.”
In a back-and-forth affair, Greater Latrobe managed to gain control early. The Wildcats led 18-14 after the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime before Franklin Regional took a brief three-point advantage in the third. The game was deadlocked at 40 after three.
“Our defensive pressure was outstanding and it kept them off balance to some degree,” Wetzel said.
Landon Butler later broke another tie in the fourth with a long three-pointer and the Wildcats closed the game out on the foul line.
Caden Smith scored 21 points for Franklin Regional (1-3 section, 2-8 overall), while Cam Rowell added 12. The Panthers were coming off an upset win over Penn Hills last week.
Despite the season’s rough start — the Wildcats started 0-6 — Wetzel feels things are moving in a positive direction.
“We were out of sync,” he said of the early-season struggles. “We like to play an eight-man rotation and we’re still finding out what players play best with which players ... We knew this would be a very difficult year with the lack of experience we have. We’re hoping we can keep improving.”
“We’re getting better. We’re improving in different phases of the game,” he added. “Defensively, we’re making the lanes to the hoop difficult (for teams) — we were giving up way too many straight lanes — and I think our offense is improving too.”
Greater Latrobe looks to keep the momentum rolling at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when it visits section foe McKeesport Area. The junior varsity game will be held after the varsity contest.
