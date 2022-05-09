The St. Vincent softball team saw its 2022 season come to an end with an 8-7 loss to Westminster in a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball Championship Tournament.
St. Vincent jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, only to see Westminster answer with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bearcats came right back with a two-spot in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead, only to see the Titans score three more times in the fifth to go up 8-6.
SVC pulled to within one with a run in the top of the sixth, and then looked to rally in the seventh. With two outs and Leah Yoder on first, Haley Bicko smacked a double to the gap in left-center field. Yoder attempted to score the tying run from first but was cut down at the plate to end the game.
Olivia Bushore started and took the no-decision in the circle, allowing four earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. Bicko took the loss, surrendering three runs in 1.2 innings before Braun came into throw a scoreless sixth in relief.
The loss closes a strong season for the Bearcats. Picked to finish sixth in the PAC preseason coaches poll, the Bearcats instead qualified for the PAC tournament as the No. 4 seed, advancing to its final day. The season included a program-record 13-game winning streak, while SVC’s 24 wins are tied for the second most in a season in team history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.