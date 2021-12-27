Greater Latrobe’s Jen Sobota is coming home again.
A matchup involving Sobota’s McLean’s girls’ basketball team, Chartiers Valley, and the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team, in addition to the annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament headline the week-after-Christmas events on the local athletic calendar.
Sobota graduated from Greater Latrobe in 1999 and she’s the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 points. She now coaches at McLean, Virginia and her squad will face the Greater Latrobe girls, 5 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball Christmas Tournament.
Sobota was a two-time All-WPIAL and four-time All-Section selection and was also named USA Today and Street and Smith’s All-America Honorable Mention as a senior. In addition to her 2,093 points, Sobota also recorded 700 assists and 478 steals. Sobota averaged 23.2 points and 7.6 assists a game during her career. At the time of her graduation, she held 11 Greater Latrobe school records — nine career and two season marks.
Sobota then played NCAA Division I basketball at William & Mary College in Wiliamsburg, Virginia where she scored more than 1,000 career points and majored in kinesiology with a minor in education. She was also named All-Colonial Athletic Association her final three seasons, and to the conference’s All-Rookie team as a freshman.
“She has the majority of the records here,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “She’s one of the best basketball players that ever walked the halls here. I called her and asked if she wanted to come up again this year and she said that they were looking for somewhere to go. We’re really excited to see her and play her team.”
On the second day of the tournament, Greater Latrobe will meet Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greater Latrobe. Greater Latrobe finished last season with a 14-3 overall record and captured the WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 championship. As a No. 5 seed, Greater Latrobe advanced to the district semifinals, but the Lady Wildcats suffered a 59-43 season-ending loss against No. 2-seeded Chartiers Valley, the eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runners-up.
Thursday’s game will be a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinal.
“It’s fun because unlike a lot of teams, we’re playing the two toughest teams in our tournament,” Burkardt said. “A lot of home teams will take the easier teams, but that’s not going to make us better. It’s a really solid, tough schedule. We want to hopefully be in the playoffs and be playoff ready again. We’ll know where we are a little bit after those two games.”
Chartiers Valley will face Indiana Area, 1 p.m. Wednesday, while Uniontown Area meets Brashear, 3 p.m. the same day. South Park faces Uniontown Area, 1 p.m. Thursday, while Indiana Area meets McLean in the 3 p.m. game on the same day.
The 55th annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament takes place on Wednesday at Thursday at Canon-McMillan High School. Greater Latrobe is the only local school participating at Powerade, which is considered one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the country. Vinny Kilkeary is a returning Powerade champion, who placed third in the state last year.
There are two nine-mat sessions that take place on Wednesday, which include the opening rounds – to the quarterfinals and the fifth-round consolations. There are two additional sessions on Thursday, which include the semifinals and eighth-round consolations in the morning, and the consolation and championship finals at night.
There are 66 participating schools, nine returning Powerade champions, 15 individual state champions and 27 National Prep Tournament qualifiers. The tournament also includes Florida’s top team (Lakeland), three top national prep teams (Blair Academy, Malvern Prep, Wyoming Seminary), top teams from New Jersey (Bergen Catholic, Delbarton) and the Class 2A and 3A state champions, Notre Dame and Waynesburg Central, respectively.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will compete at the Southmoreland Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Charles Banks (6-1), Collin Barkley (4-1), Nathan Barkley (7-1), Giovanni Beatrice (6-2), Christian Hirak (7-1), Brett Klim (5-2), and Dylan Klim (6-2) are top wrestlers for the Trojans, while James Brown (6-2) and Abe Mundorff (6-2) have performed as the top wrestlers for the Rams this season.
Also this week, the Derry Area girls’ basketball team will host Jeannette, 2 p.m. today in an exhibition game. The Lady Trojans, who routed Jeannette, 47-12, in the season opener, are 3-3 overall and they seek their third win in four games.
The Greater Latrobe boys will play Hickory, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Farrell High School, while the Ligonier Valley boys and girls participate in the three-day Kiski Area Tournament.
The Ligonier Valley boys face Knoch, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yough, at the same time on Wednesday, and host Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Ligonier Valley girls meet Knoch, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Yough at the same time on Wednesday and host Kiski Area at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.