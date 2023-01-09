In the second half of its game against Connellsville Area on Jan. 5, Greater Latrobe junior Elle Snyder tied the school’s girls’ three-point record on her second three-point attempt of the half from the left quarter as her teammates cheered her on.
The record of eight was held by Rachel Ridilla and Mandy Clevenger prior.
Snyder then broke the record on her first three-pointer of the fourth quarter. She would add more three-pointer to tally 10 for the game and take a share of the school’s record alongside Reed Fenton and Austin Butler before exiting the game with six minutes to play. For the game, Snyder shot a stellar 71% from behind the three-point arc going 10 of 14 for the game. She also led all players totaling 34 points for the game. She was joined in double figures by Camille Dominick who had 16 points and Josie Straigis with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.