20221229-GLSnyder.jpg

Greater Latrobe’s Elle Snyder looking to make a pass in a game against Plum Area earlier in the season.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

In the second half of its game against Connellsville Area on Jan. 5, Greater Latrobe junior Elle Snyder tied the school’s girls’ three-point record on her second three-point attempt of the half from the left quarter as her teammates cheered her on.

The record of eight was held by Rachel Ridilla and Mandy Clevenger prior.

