So, there we stood, the lake in front of us, its surface calm as a piece of glass, not even a ripple to be seen.
Off in the distance, three mallards were seen splashing in a small cove diving under the water occasionally and then returning to the surface, a characteristic known for that species.
Knowing those waterfowl were there we thought nothing of it.
I sat on the seat of a picnic table while my friend Steve Gordon stood some 15 to 20 feet from me off to the right-side casting and retrieving a multi-colored Kastmaster out to the depths of the water in front of him.
The temperatures of the day were quite warm, unusual for this time of the year.
I knew I should have brought my straw hat to shield my eyes from the sun that was blinding me from its glow in my direction.
Instead, I put a scarf over my head to cover my face in an effort to blind the rays that were affecting my eyesight.
All of a sudden, Steve directed me to look to my left.
There along the shoreline stood a visitor that has frequented his trips to this lake before. It turned out to be a great blue heron.
Thinking nothing about it, we both continued to fish, he with a Kastmaster, and me with a Trout Magnet suspended under a bobber.
My friend called out to me again. “Look to your left about 10 feet.”
And so, I did. There it stood motionless, pointing its beaks straight out to the middle of the lake.
I thought nothing more about it and kept fishing. Somehow “the bird” snuck around the back of our table where Steve had laid two beautiful trout down on the ground he had caught some ten minutes earlier.
All of a sudden Steve quietly yelled out to me, “Look, the bird has one of our fish!”
As I turned to watch it scamper away from our table, we could not keep our eyes off our “sneaky friend.” All of a sudden it made a sharp left and took to the air clutching the fish between its beaks.
There is nothing we could have done.
Steve quietly stated, “Well I guess it has to eat, too.” I’m sorry, but I don’t think I could be so nonchalant about it.
No sooner did the culprit take off with one of Steve’s fish, but a new visitor showed up.
Swimming by itself also drew our attention. These birds normally swim in pairs. This bird was solo. We both found it unusual that it swam atop the lake by itself.
We think it came in our direction because it probably saw the heron take off with dinner procured from someplace near our table.
We were a little bit surprised it was by itself for it is a well-known fact that swans mate for life. That’s not necessarily true. According to the internet, “It’s the same as people – some form a relationship with a partner that lasts from when they were teenagers or until one or the other dies.
Some do, and some don’t. It’s the same with swans.”
“The difference is that a greater proportion of the swan population mate for life. But they do ‘divorce’ and it’s not such a small amount as to be able to say it’s insignificant. But the pair bond between swans is normally very strong.
“The most common situation which is thought to have been the reason for a swan divorce is the failure to breed successfully. The failure could be due to eggs not hatching, flooding destroying the nest, cygnets being lost, etc … but when this happens, there appears to be a greater chance than normal that the birds will go their separate ways and find another mate. When this happens, it appears that the females are more successful in finding a new partner than the males.”
