You’ll be thankful I wrote this when you tune into the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity race on Friday at 7:30 p.m. from Daytona on the USA Network.
You won’t find Ligonier’s Garrett Smithley in his usual JD Motorsports No. 4, and that’s where it gets interesting.
Smithley will be in the white and orange No. 6, sponsored by Industrial tool manufacturer the Hoffman Group, headquartered in Knoxville, TN. Other sponsors include Tru Brands, Trophy Tractor, and Black Draft Distillery.
“Over a week ago, car owner Johnny Davis asked if I would mind running the No. 6 because of the large field of cars expected at Daytona, and the No. 6 had more points going into the race, which was better for us,” Smithey explained.
“I am pumped to be going back to Daytona,” Smithey said. “We know throughout the years, every single time that we end up at those tracks we always seem to be in the hunt. We are always putting ourselves in the right position. We have nothing to lose, we are going in with a head of steam after recent good finishes, I am really excited.”
Smithley finished fifth at Daytona in the 2018 Xfinity Series race while in the No. 0 for JD Motorsports. He says things are changing at JD Motorsports.
Since they made a Crew Chief change, the No. 4 hasn’t missed a race, and Kevyn Rebolledo will be calling the shots on the No. 6 at Daytona.
“It’s been a steady climb upward since Kevyn [Rebolledo] has come on board,” Smithey said.
In a 250-lap, 100-mile race at Daytona at night, it’s important to hydrate when you race in Florida in August.
“I start hydrating with water and Gatorade on Wednesday before the Saturday race at Daytona,” Smithley said.
One thing is sure: Smithley lives by his motto, “Patience, don’t ever give up!”
Hydration and patience, you need both to be there at the end.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
On a night of surprises and close racing, Marino Angelicchio and Anthony Monteparte won the extra-money races on Saturday night.
Marino Angelicchio won his first career feature at Latrobe Speedway in the Ron Compton Memorial for the Crate Late Models. Marino Angelicchio received $800 for the win and collected $1,300 for leading all 20 laps. Marino Angelicchio was the King of the Hill winner in 2022.
The front row of the Ron Compton Memorial for the Crate Late Models comprised Heat race winners Marino Angelicchio and Ryan Frazee.
Marino Angelicchio jumped out to the lead at the drop of the green in the 20-lap feature with Frazee in tow. Nothing would deter Marino Angelicchio from collecting the $65 a lap from a long list of sponsors that donated $65 for each lap led in the name of Ron Compton, who drove the No. 65.
Even with two caution periods, Frazee couldn’t get close enough to Marino Angelicchio for the pass as the Greensburg driver went flag to flag for the win.
Frazee held off a hard-charging Troy Shields for second. Shields took third, Michael Duritsky was fourth and Dan Angelicchio was fifth.
Marino Angelicchio picked up $100 for being the Quick Qualifier, and Vince Masi was the Hard-Charger.
Monteparte won the $2,500 feature while collecting his fifth consecutive Pure Stock Championship on the final points night.
Matt Weltz was on the pole with Joey Koteles alongside for the $2,500 to-win Pure Stock 15-lap feature.
The 717 of Matt Weltz was the car to beat in the 15-lap feature as the pack of Monteparte, Rozak and Farris stayed close but couldn’t catch the 717.
Unfortunately, on lap 12, as Weltz was exiting Turn 1, the 717 lost traction and spun. Inheriting the lead was eventual winner Monteparte, followed closely by EJ Rozak and Corey Farris. Fourth was Greg Blystone, and Bill Schramm was fifth.
Other winners were Brett Hutira in the Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks, Ohio’s Jim Morris in the RaceSaver Sprint Cars and Dayton Hazlett in the Modified 4 Cylinders at Latrobe Speedway.
This Saturday, Aug. 26, the Bob Sears Memorial for the Pure Stocks will pay $3,000 to win for the Pure Stocks. Also on the card will be the Crate Late Models and the Modified 4 Cylinders for double points on their final point night, along with the Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks and the Hobby Stocks.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Sarver Oval will host a special event, the Sprint Car Spectacular, on Saturday, featuring the FAST Dirt 410 Wing Sprint Car Series for $5,000 to win, the Allegheny Sprint Tour for a $2,000 to win feature, and the RUSH Wingless Sprint Cars.
Gates open at 5 p.m., Hot Laps and Qualifying at 6:30 p.m., and Racing at 7 p.m.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY
It was extra distances for everyone Friday at Bedford in the event billed as the Muss Weyant 100 unfolded. Brian Weyandt Jr. rallied late to take the 30-lap Semi-Late Model event, a move which solidified his point lead in the class with only one more point race to go. Mike Altobelli Jr. was in regular form as he cruised to the EMod win in that 25-lapper. Jason Haggerty fought off serious challenges the whole distance to score the 25-lap Pure Stock victory before Wayne Brenize closed the evening with another 4 Cylinder win.
In a bit of irony, the event was the 888th event ever staged at the historic oval and featured a car No. 88 on the stage after the first feature.
Bedford Speedway is off this Friday but returns to action on Friday, Sept. 1, for the 35th Annual Labor Day Classic, with the Super Late Models going 55-laps for $12,055 to win. Plus, Modifieds are on the schedule. On Sunday, Sept. 3, it’s Championship Night.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com
