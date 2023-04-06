Ligonier native Garrett Smithley’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season was full of promise.
With an experienced team and a veteran driver as an owner, what could go wrong?
As Smithley said, “I don’t even know where to start.”
BJ McCloud Motorsports began the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with two entries on paper; Smithley in the No. 99 and Anthony Alfredo in the No. 78.
At the season-opening event at Daytona, Smithley’s engine program somehow failed him, as he didn’t qualify for the season’s first race.
“We slowed down a half-season from practice to qualifying,” Smithley said. “It’s really unexplainable; I don’t think I’ll ever get a straight answer from anyone. We had a leased motor, the best that we could get, and for some reason, it didn’t run the [qualifying] lap.”
“Our teammate ran over a second quicker, and we are out of the same shop; I don’t know what the disconnect was,” Smithley said. “ We were slower, we just didn’t have the same speed.”
“That was the start of a series of unfortunate events that has us to the point where we are today,” Smithley explained.
After Daytona, heavy rains canceled qualifying for the next race in California, and since Smithley didn’t race at Daytona, he didn’t have any points to guarantee him a spot in the Fontana race.
The team needed a good finish at the next race in Las Vegas to be locked in for the following race in Phoenix.
Unfortunately, Smithley was the slowest car in practice but somehow managed to will the car to the 28th starting spot in the field at Las Vegas.
Again, another parts failure at Las Vegas put Smithley nine-laps down and the slowest car on the track.
At this point, Smithley was concerned about the sponsor relationships he had developed over the years. Lessor-funded teams only survive in modern-day racing with a driver raising money for the team.
“We felt like the equipment was good,” Smithley said. “We felt we had one of the better motors in Las Vegas; the car just didn’t have the speed. There was nothing we could do to bring it back.
Then we were in damage control to take care of our next sponsor in Phoenix and figure out what we would do for the remainder of the season.”
So, the No. 99 team effectively shut down, and Garrett and his management team began searching for a new team.
Fortunately, the following morning Garrett met with Mario Gosselin (not the former NHL goalie), the Canadian-American stock car driver and owner of DGM Racing which fields a two cars in the Xfinity Series.
Smithley drove the No. 91 in Phoenix to a 30-second-place finish after being as high as 24th. An on-track incident caused some front-end damage which slowed down the No. 91.
“I have season-long associate sponsor contracts that we needed to fulfill,” Smithley said.
Enter Johnny Davis Racing, a team Smithley had driven for previously in the Xfinity Series with some success.
Smithley will be driving the No. 4 Camaro for the remainder of the season.
At the most recent Xfinity Series race at Richmond, Smithley started 37th and finished 30th after running as high as 26th.
Smithley’s next race will be the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — An open practice is scheduled for Saturday from 3 p.m. until dark for all divisions. All divisions will have a second practice on Saturday, April 15. Opening night for the track’s fifth stock car racing season is Saturday, April 22. Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY — Celebrated its 87th Anniversary Opening Day on April 2. Veteran Super Late Model racer Jimmy Bernheisel ended a thirty-four-year drought at Bedford with a victory. Bernheisel won his first Super Late Model feature in 1988. Bedford Speedway returns to action on Friday with five divisions in competition.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — Will host Test & Tune sessions on April 7 and 14. Opening night is slated for April 21.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Has two practice sessions scheduled, April 15 and 22, with opening night scheduled for April 29.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com
