GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
It’s been nine weeks since Ligonier native Garrett Smithley suited up for a NASCAR race. Not since the Phoenix Cup race has Smithley been in the new NextGen Cup car.
But all of that changes on Friday when Smithley will be behind the wheel in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The SpeedyCash.com 200 will be televised on FS 1 at 8:30 p.m.
Smithley will be driving the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevy with Texas-based Trophy Tractor sponsorship.
“It was last minute, Trophy Tractor is sponsoring my return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Smithley said. “It’s the first time since 2020 that I’ll be in the truck series.
Then on Sunday, Smithley will be competing in the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open in the No.15 Rick Ware Racing Ford with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor. The NASCAR All-Star Open goes green on FS1 at 5:30 p.m.
Even though Smithley has been on the sideline, he has kept his skills up by using racing simulators and isn’t worried about rust setting in.
“Anytime you sit out a little bit or even the off-season, as soon as you hop back in, you’re back at it within a half of a lap,” Smithley said. “Using simulation helped get back in the swing of things. Simulation is the closest thing that I have at my disposal anytime I want when I am home.”
Texas will be only the fourth Cup race this season for Smithley; however, the veteran driver remains patient.
“It’s well documented that my career has been up and down or back and forth, side to side,” Smithley explained. “I don’t worry about it; I have to enjoy the races, one race at a time.
Smithley is hoping for an opportunity to compete in the CARS sanctioned events at Jennerstown this season.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
The speedway’s first big weekend happens this Saturday with a special event. Dog Hollow Speedway and Marion Center Speedway are switching nights for one week. Dog Hollow typically runs on Friday, and Marion Center typically runs on Saturdays. However, MCS had an opportunity to host the Connor Bobik Memorial for the World of Outlaw Late Models on May 20.
The management team at DHS saw an opportunity to cooperate with another speedway and assist the Bobik family as this race benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
On Saturday, May 21, Dog Hollow will host the Super Late Models, with the winner taking home $3000. Also, on Saturday, the track and family combined their efforts to present the Inaugural Shirley Southern Memorial winner for the 4 Cylinders a check for $700 to win. Shirley has been a fixture at Dog Hollow since the track opened. Her son Mike Phillipson has competed and won in the 4 Cylinder Class along with two of her grandsons, Dylan and Cody Young.
The RUSH Sprint Cars and the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks will also compete. A $500 donation increased the Rush Stock Car/Pure Stock 20-lap feature purse from Sharon and Jim Michny (property owners) to $800 to win.
Any fan who shows their ticket stub from Friday’s World of Outlaw race at Marion Center will get $2 off grandstand admission only at Dog Hollow.
Gates open at 4 p.m., Grandstands at 6 p.m., and racing gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
The Friday the 13th opener wasn’t scary for WV’s Daniel Hill in the Super Late Models, Michael Duritsky in RUSH Late Models, Ashton Duaghenbaugh in the 4 Cylinders, and Brad Benton & John Eckenrode RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY COMPLEX
Garry Wiltrout of Somerset came from the fifth starting position to win the Late Model feature. John Fama was the winner in the Modifieds, while Will Hemminger took home the win in the Pro Stocks. Other winners were; Casey Fleegle in the Street Stocks, Scott Mitchell won in the Chargers, and in the Fast 4’s, it was Lance Shawley.
On Saturday, its six divisions of racing on Military Appreciation Night. The gates open at 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies will start at 5:50 p.m.
