Ligonier native Garrett Smithley learned a lot about Super Speedway racing.
Smithley competed in the recent NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Super Speedway on Sunday.
Smithley learned late in the week that he would be driving the No. 78 for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, a team with former NASCAR Cup Champion Crew Chief, Todd Parrott.
“Todd was very calm, and supportive,” Smithley said. “It was a pleasure to work with him. We even had a picture taken in front of the car after the race.”
Because Smithley was in a different car, the 28-year-old started the GEICO 500 in the 40th or last starting position.
Smithley was in the group of like cars and teammates before the pack lost the draft sending Smithley, the slowest car of the group, several laps down.
There wasn’t the usual big wreck at Talladega this time. That didn’t allow Smithley to use his skills of avoiding the crashes and finishing up a few spots. He ended in 34th place.
This week it’s a rare doubleheader weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Smithley will pilot the No. 53 at Pocono this weekend with sponsorship from Rich-Mar Florist located near Allentown.
During the NASCAR break, Smithley made great use of the downtime by competing on iRacing.
Smithley had done well enough competing, and also by using social media, specifically the TWITCH platform that he caught the eye of an eSport Agency, Ader eSports, and recently signed a one-year contract.
“People that are eSport athletes, full-time streamers on YouTube, TWITCH, and other social media platforms, they represent and manage,” Smithley said. “They will manage all of my TWITCH and online activity and help me grow my platforms.”
Smithley recently opened a new online merchandise store featuring TWITCH streaming themed related shirts. Several other designs are in the works.
Visit garrett-smithley.myshopify.com for more information.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK — The Route 22 drag racing facility in New Alexandria will feature four stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit show Street Outlaws on Saturday.
Cranberry Township., native, Jeff Lutz, brought a few friends home to compete at Keystone Raceway Park before the cast begins 17 weeks of taping new episodes of No Prep Kings.
Lutz will be debuting a new car, as the Pontiac GTO will have plenty of power for the Keystone pavement.
Going up against the hometown racer will be Ryan Martin in the Redball Camaro, and Chuck Seitsinger in the Deathtrap Mustang. Both Martin and Seitsinger have been to Keystone in the past.
The fourth car will be the one everyone will be looking for. One of the original cars on Street Outlaws, and a former co-host, Shawn Ellington, and the Murder Nova.
Ellington said earlier in the week that he’s never been this far east before, and he is looking forward to racing at Lutz’s home track.
Jeff Lutz will be loaded for bear as he plans on defending his home turf in front of the hometown fans.
“We did Street Outlaw racing before they did,” said Keystone’s Greg Miller. “Lutz brought his Monte Carlo to Keystone and ran over 200 miles-per-hour back in 2009-2010.”
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Round three of the 2020 season at the Jennerstown Speedway Complex produced a third different winner in the Late Model division of racing last Saturday night. Ohio’s Albert Francis started eighth and earned his first Jennerstown victory. Also parking in Victory Lane were Anthony Aiello (Modifieds), Casey Fleegle (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), and Jeff Vasos (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders). The track crew and officials worked hard to dry the racing surface for competition after a prolonged rain shower delayed the start time for longer than 30 minutes.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returned to Jennerstown for the first time since 2006, last Sunday. New York veteran Justin Bonsignore was victorious, in his first start at the Western Pa. oval. The Wade Cole Memorial 133 marked the 15th time the series visited the Laurel Highlands asphalt oval track. Following NASCAR’s current policy of social distancing, the grandstands were closed and spectators were not permitted. With a full TV production crew on hand during Sunday’s event, the race will be edited for a national television broadcast on the cable network NBCSN.
Thirty-three NASCAR Whelen Modifieds competed in the tour’s 2020 season opener, delayed three months because of COVID 19. Justin Bonsignore was the fastest qualifier and started from the pole position. Second-place starter, Doug Coby, stayed close to Bonsignore’s rear bumper early in the event. Coby, of Milford, Conn, the defending NASCAR Modified Champion, faded in the middle stages of the race, allowing Bonsignore a comfortable lead. Late in the race, two drivers showed strength and advanced inside the top five. Former Jennerstown Super Modified division winner Jon McKennedy recovered from a mid-race flat tire and passed several cars, reaching third place with a few laps to go. New York’s Craig Lutz started eighth and advanced to second position in the closing laps, but neither of the “podium finishers” could reel in the leader. For Long Island resident Bonsignore, the Jennerstown victory was his 27th career triumph on NASCAR Modified Tour. The top five finishers officially were: Bonsignore, Lutz, McKennedy, Pennsylvanian Matt Hirschman (a former winner at Jennerstown), and Calvin Carroll.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Jennerstown on August 22, 2020, for an event open to fans. For information go to www.jennerstown.org.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY- The Firecracker is back, albeit, in a different format because of COVID-19. The three-day event kicks off today with the World of Outlaws Late Models and the RUSH Late Models.
On Saturday, the Firecracker feature has been reduced to 50-laps paying $30,000. The RUSH Late Models will go for 50-laps in the Bill Emig Memorial paying $10,000.
For more information go to www.lernerville.com.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Andrew Gordon won the Penn Ohio Pro Stock series event at Latrobe Speedway. Winning the features were Braeden Dillinger in the FASTRAK Late Models, Chris Hickok in the Chargers, and Matthew Weltz in the 4 Cylinders.
Latrobe Speedway and Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway will be dark this weekend in observance of the Firecracker 100.
