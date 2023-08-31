Ligonier's Garrett Smithley is known for doing well on Super Speedways like the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway on a team with a small budget, and he almost pulled it off again if he hadn't been "harpooned" as Smithley described it.
In Friday's Xfinity Series race at Daytona, Smithley was being his usual patient self, waiting for the cars in front of him to decide their fate.
As Smithley was making his way into the top 10 after the second-to-last restart due to crashes near the end of the 100-lap race, a car involved in a crash came from the grassy infield and struck Smithley's No. 6 in the left front.
"Had we not gotten harpooned there," Smithley said. "We probably would have restarted in the top 10 and at least had a shot for a top 5 finish. We put ourselves into position and decided to race for it. When the crash started, I fell back to avoid the crash when the No. 16 came through the grass, sliding sideways, hitting the left front, and destroying the nose of the car. Front that point, going forward, we were just going along for the ride," Smithley said.
Unfortunately for Smithley, a likely finish in the top 10 or 15 became a 16th-place finish.
Smithley takes pride in his ability to avoid crashes in races at the Super Speedways. It takes patience, and Smithley has a ton of that.
"This finish reinvigorates my want to run all of the restrictor plate races because it gives me an opportunity," Smithley said. "It's where I feel the most comfortable, I think because it's the place where I have the best shot. I can make more of a difference than at any other track." Smithley concluded.
Smithley's next scheduled Xfinity Series start is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. from Kansas Speedway.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Some fans might know that Anthony Monteparte and Brett Hutira are brothers, but many others do not. While they look a little alike, Brett is the oldest, and they have a younger brother, Luke, who can be seen in their pit areas. All were good high school athletes who knew what it takes to win, and they keep winning. The Pro Stocks and the Pure Stocks have been on the schedule for the past three weeks; the brothers have won.
I am sure their competitors would like that to change.
This Saturday at Latrobe Speedway, it's the fourth try for the Fan Appreciation celebration and the Third Annual Bill Koerber Memorial NAPA Night. After the pre-race hot lap session, fans will meet their favorite drivers on the front stretch, get autographs, and take photos. Fans will enter the track from the Turn 1 gate. There will also be plenty of fan giveaways.
The Third Annual Bill Koerber Memorial is dedicated to the late Bill Koeber, a former Pure Stock racer at Latrobe Speedway who passed away in 2021. Koerber was planning a comeback in 2019 before his illness.
The 3rd Annual Bill Koerber Memorial will pay $1,375 to the Joe's Auto Body & Towing Pure Stocks winner.
Previous winners include Anthony Monteparte in 2021 and Corey Faris in '22.
Will we have a repeat winner, or will EJ Rozak or the field claim a Bill Koerber Memorial check?
The Grassroots FAST FIVE divisions on Bill Koerber Memorial Night will also include the Crate Late Models, the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders, and the Hobby Stocks.
Latrobe Speedway lost eight-point-paying races to rainouts in 2023. Races on the track and in the point standings were extremely close. Congratulations to the 2023 Crate Late Model Champion, Michael Duritsky, who bested Ryan Frazee by only seven points. Congratulations to Colton McNaney for capturing the Modified 4 Cylinder title. Anthony Monteparte secured the Pure Stock title one week ago. Justin Connors is the 2023 Strictly Stock 4 Cylinder Champion. The RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars and the Hobby Stocks will declare their champion on Sept. 16.
Go to www.latrobemotorsports.com for additional information.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY
Bedford Speedway returns to racing action on Labor Day weekend with a busy two-race doubleheader. Friday night, Sept. 1, is the annual running of the Labor Day 55 for the Late Models. The ULMS Late Model Series will sanction the event, with the Late Models joined by the Modifieds on the evening's program. The Late Model 55-lap feature will pay $12,055 to win, and the Modified feature will pay $1000 for the 25-lap victory.
The second race of the busy weekend will be on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Late Model Sportsman will be racing 25 laps for $1000 to win, joined by the Semi Late Models, the Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders.
As always, the Labor Day weekend races will be the final point race of the season for divisions at Bedford Speedway.
The Labor Day 55 will use the ULMS series format and procedures. On Friday, Sept. 1, the spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. with warmups at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 3, the spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with warmups at 6 p.m., and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Go to www.bedfordspeedway.com for additional information.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com
