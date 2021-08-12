Garrett Smithley had a smooth run going at Watkins Glen when a tire issue forced the Ligonier native to a 36th-place finish.
“We were poised to have a 30th-place finish, and all of a sudden, after changing all-four tires, the car wasn’t running well,” Smithley said. “We aren’t really sure what the problem was with the tires.
“The car was great at the beginning of the race, and we were ahead of our teammates, all of which have extensive road racing experience.
“I love road racing and I am pretty good at it.”
Smithley will race this weekend at the NASCAR Cup road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Future races include Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — It was a great night for the Second Annual Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial, with many activities taking place early in the evening. Twenty-eight Kidz Klub members pair up with drivers to handle the kid’s ride-along around the track.
After hot-laps, the Friday Night Lights Series MX Stars came out to do a few motos for the fans of the stock car track. Latrobe Speedway races dirt bikes and quads for ages 4 to 65 years old several times a month. The next Motocross event is on Friday, August 20.
First up were the Pro Stocks. Cam Kraisinger sat on the pole with Joe Kelley alongside. Kelley jumped out to a quick lead over Kraisinger. After a few cautions, on the next restart, Kelley and Todd Weldon put on a clinic tight racing. Kelley had to fight off Weldon in every turn. A few times late in the race, Weldon grabbed the lead but did not last long as Kelley made the pass again. The crowd witnessed many laps of close racing for the lead and Kelley held off Weldon for the win. Third was Steve Mitchell, and fourth was Brett Hutira, followed by Jake Weyer.
The Four Cylinders made up the second feature of the night. Dylan Burkett started on the pole with Brandon Myers in second. As Burkett started the chase down the front stretch, it did not take long for a caution to come out. Burkett got the race going again on the restart and pulled away from the pack but soon found Tyler Lochard knocking on the door. Lochard tried high and low to get past Burkett, but this race came down to turn four. Burkett chose the middle groove, and Lochard picked the bottom of the track. It appeared that Lochard got past Burkett, but it was a drag race to the finish line, and Burkett pulled out the win with inches to spare. Jeremy Grubbs was third; fourth went to Dale Grubbs, and fifth to Paul Koffler III.
The Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial, a $2,000 to win for the Crate Late Models, had money added to the event just before the green flag. At the start of the race, John Over started on the pole with Troy Shields to his outside. Right from the start, Over showed his dominance over the field. John Over led all 30 laps to the checkered flag. Braden Dillenger was the Hard Charger coming from 12th to finish second. Shields was third, followed by Jeff Ferguson and Michael Ott.
The final division for the evening was Pure Stocks. Anthony Monteparte started in seventh and the front of the field was safe for awhile. Justin Ruff sat on the pole with Ron Ramsey to his outside. Through most of the race with very few restarts, the field stayed intact. It looked like Ruff was going to run to the checkered flag, but at the halfway point, Monteparte worked his way through the field to take the lead with a few laps left and picked up another win.
Ruff took second, Steven Hazlett finished third, E.J. Rozak was fourth, and Brandon Doland finished fifth.
On Saturday, it’s the return of the Hot Summer Night Series for Round Three. The E-Mods return for a $500 to win feature and a bonus of $600 for the Series Champion.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Kittanning’s Greg Dobrosky found the Dog Hollow victory lane in the Laurel Highlands RaceSaver 305 Sprints for the first time. Chad McClellan of Stoystown became the first driver to score a repeat win in the Super Late Models. In the Rush Late Models, Joe Martin took his fourth feature win, while Cody Young won his third straight win in the Four Cylinders. Jeremy Zufall parked his car in the winner’s circle for win number six in the Rush Stock Cars.
Joe Martin led the field to green in the 20-lap Rush Late Model feature. Martin quickly took the lead and looked like it was going to be a runaway. Michael Duritsky had other plans and closed in on the leader. The pair dueled with each other through a few cautions. They both exchanged clean slide jobs, but Martin held on for the win at the checker. Duritsky was second over Joe Moyer, Kyle Smith, Jr., and Tim Snare.
The Laurel Highlands RaceSaver 305 Sprints made their second appearance of the season. Roger Irvine was the first driver to lead the way. Irvine was out front until a restart on lap six. Stephen Cousins used the outside lane to take the lead with Irvine in tow. Irvine retook the lead when Cousins spun in turn three. Irvine’s lead lasted four laps before fifth-starting Greg Dobrosky shot by for the top spot. Dobrosky led the final eight laps holding off Steve Kenawell, Jr. for the checkered flag. Kenawell, Jake Gomola (from 10th), Kyle Colwell (from 11th), and Roger Irvine.
The drop of the green in the 25-lap Super Late Model feature saw Clinton Hersh grabbed the lead. Hersh looked strong as Dan Angelicchio chased for 17 laps. Angelicchio had a tire going down, and tenth-starting Chad McClellan got by on lap 18. McClellan was all over Hersh through three cautions before taking the lead on the 22nd lap. McClellan then pulled away the final three laps to become the first repeat winner in the class. Hersh was second, followed by Dave Blazavich, Del Rougeux, and Andrew Wylie.
Mount Pleasant’s Jeremy Zufall led all 20 laps for his sixth win in the new Rush Stock Car class. Tim Laugard passed Bob Torquato for second with two to go.
In the 12-lap Four Cylinder feature Ray Dallape led the initial lap before Dylan Young passed him. Dylan was out front three laps when his car slowed and Cody Young, who came from fifth, inherited the lead. Young opened a big lead until a caution slowed the event on lap ten. Bill Hassenplug pursued Young but settled for the runner-up position over Noah Swank, Tyler Laughard, and Michael Sinclair.
This Friday, Dog Hollow Speedway will host the Pure/Strictly Stock Challenge, including the Rush Stock Cars. The 20-lap race will pay $500 to win. The racing card will include the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, the 4 Cylinders, and the Super 6 Late Models.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.