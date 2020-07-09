Garrett Smithley led a lap at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway en route to his best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The Ligonier native fresh off of a visit home, took a new sponsor, Axele, to the front and led a lap on national television.
“I led my first lap in the Cup series at Indy of all places,” Smithley said. “Leading a lap, driving across the yard of bricks at this place is just so cool.”
While Smithley drew the 28th starting spot, Rick Ware Racing cars are usually told to hang back and not jump into the mix early in the race as the idea is to finish the race, not to get caught up in a wreck early. It’s important for the biggest little team in the NASCAR Cup Series to have as many of their cars to finish the race as possible.
“It helps that we ran the same car twice at Pocono since Pocono and Indy are so similar in the way they drive,” Smithley said. “We made a few changes which worked well and we were the fastest out of our group.”
“We had a shot at finishing 21st or 22nd, we were more conservative at the end but we knew we had 24th or 25th.”
Smithley finished 24th in a race where a little more luck would have put Smithley very close to a top-20 finish.
This weekend at Kentucky Speedway, Smithley is scheduled to compete in both Xfinity Series on Thursday and Friday in the No. 07 for Rick Ware Racing and returning on Sunday in the Cup Series with sponsorship from Victory Lane Quick Oil Changes in the No. 53. Smithley will be reunited with NASCAR Champion Crew Chief, Todd Parrott this week in Kentucky and possibly going forward.
Smithley has competed in 14 of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series run in 2020.
The NASCAR XFINITY Series races will be televised on FS1 at 8 p.m., on both Thursday and Friday. The NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 is set for a 2:30 p.m., start on Sunday, also on FS1.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Winning the features were Braeden Dillinger in the FASTRAK Late Models, Ray Hickok Jr. in Pro Stocks, Chris Hickok in the Chargers and Matthew Weltz in the Four Cylinders.
Vince Masi and Andrew Koenig brought the FASTRAK Pro Late Models out for the feature event. Koenig took advantage of starting on the front row, jumped out and led the first 13 laps. He had Braeden Dillinger and Troy Shields pressuring him. On lap nine, Dillinger got a flat tire and headed into the pits to get it changed under caution. Once the green was back out, Dillinger raced up through the field and took the lead on lap 14 to go on for the win. Koenig finished a career-best second, Shields was third, Zack Kane was fourth and Vince Masi fifth.
Ray Hickok Jr. and Tommy Dembowski led the Pro Stock field on the track. Hickok jumped out to the early lead with Dembowski and Martin Spade in tow. Hickok led all 15 laps with Dembowski keeping pressure on him the entire way to score his first win of the season. Dembowski settled for second with Spade third, Cam Kraisinger fourth, and Brett Hutera fifth.
Anthony Montepart and E.J. Rozak brought out the Charger feature. At the drop of the green, Rozak jumped out to the lead with third starting Montepart and Brandon Dolland battling for second place. On lap five, Dolland hit the wall and the front straightaway and got a flat tire. He pitted and restarted in the back of the pack. On lap eight, Rozak got a flat and headed into the pits to change his tire, but this gave the lead to Chris Hickok. Once in front, Hickok went in for his second straight win. Montepart settled for second, followed by Rozak, Dolland, and Ron Ramsey.
Tiffani McElhone and Dylan Burkett brought the 4-cylinder feature onto the track. Burkett jumped out to the early lead. On lap four, Matt Weltz took the lead and went on and score his third win in a row. He was followed by Burkett, Ed Leonard in third, Larry Weltz, and Brian Noel.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY- Bubba Pollard made history on Independence Day, winning the Inaugural Thomas Automotive American Freedom 300 in a co-sanctioned race with the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour and the ARCA/CRA Super Series at the Jennerstown Speedway Complex. It was Pollard’s second win in as many CARS Tour races after claiming the checkered flag at Hickory Motor Speedway in June.
Though Pollard had a top-five car in the opening half of the race, his car came to life as the sun began to set, leading the final 116 laps en route to victory.
In Victory Lane, Pollard pointed out one clear difference between his car and the rest of the field. “The difference in winning this weekend was figuring out what I needed to get over that bump,” Pollard said. “There’s a little bump over in Turn 3, almost getting into the middle of the corner. We needed to be better, and I feel like that’s where we could drive the car hard and get over the bump there. We just worked on shocks since we got here.”
Few drivers in the field entered the weekend with experience at Jennerstown, including Pollard. After completing 200 laps at the half-mile race track, he had nothing but praise for the facility.
“It was a fun race. I enjoy this place,” Pollard said. “It was my first time being here. It’s a racy place where you can move around. I like it. Hopefully, we can come back and try it again. I know it’s a holiday, but we’re glad to be at the racetrack.”
Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Sammy Smith was one of the few drivers who had raced at Jennerstown before this event, having competed in last year’s Motor Mountain Masters. Smith used that experience to drive to a runner-up finish — a career-best in a CARS Tour Super Late Model race.
“I felt like there was some stuff from last year that I could carry over to this year and I felt like that was a positive,” Smith said.
Smith restarted second to Pollard on the race’s final pair of restarts but was forced to settle for the inside lane on both occasions. The No. 26 used the outside groove to pull away.
“We were close, we just didn’t have the fire-off speed (on restarts) like we needed,” said Smith. “I felt like we were about the same. He might have been a little bit better than us on the long run. If we had a little bit better fire-off speed, we might have had a chance.”
Smith noted how important the outside lane was on restarts. “The top side was the preferred groove on the start,” said Smith. “You pick up so much (rubber) on the tire under caution and then you’d just be tight the first three laps. Once we got going, we were pretty decent.”
It’s five divisions of racing plus the Super Cup Stock Car Series at Jennerstown on Saturday.
ROARING KNOB — Dan Angelicchio of Mount Pleasant picked up his first career Ultimate Northeast Super Late Model Series victory by leading all 30 laps of the Ernie Jones Memorial at Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex on Sunday.
Angelicchio started the event on the outside pole of defending series champion Jared Miley. Miley got the jump initially and lead into turn one but Angelicchio shot off the high side of turn four into the lead and set a blistering pace.
A yellow on lap 14 slowed the event when Joe Petyak and Dylan Yoder were collected into a wreck on the backstretch. Angelicchio led the rest of the way for a $3,000 victory
Because of new COVID-19 restrictions issued this week for several area counties, please check the track website for up-to-date schedules and information.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
