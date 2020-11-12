The NASCAR Cup season came to a close on Sunday, but Ligonier native, Garrett Smithley, continues to seek sponsorship for the 2021 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series opener on Feb. 14.
“I am pursuing all opportunities to compete in my first Daytona 500,” Smithley said.
The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the season for so many reasons, and for Smithley, making the Great American Race would mean an opportunity for a top-10 finish.
Granted, Smithley isn’t usually in equipment capable of running up front. Still, Smithley’s ability to avoid “the Big One” has allowed him to finish in the top-10 in the Xfinity Series race at Daytona on several occasions.
Should Smithley acquire enough sponsorship to run the Daytona 500, it could make his season. Being in the starting field of the Daytona 500 gets everyone’s attention, including corporate sponsors that might be waiting to see how NASCAR recovers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The first sport to resume, NASCAR, completed a 36-race schedule, albeit not at all of the regularly scheduled venues. Nevertheless, NASCAR completed its slate of races on time, as promised.
Unfortunately for Smithley, mechanical woes bit the No. 7 team again, leaving them to finish 37th at Phoenix.
“It was a struggle; we were too tight the whole time,” Smithley said “We worked on it and worked on it, and when we got it better towards the end, we had a rear-end or an axle going bad. It was okay, then all of a sudden, it was inconsistent.
“If it had not been the Championship race, we would have stayed out. I didn’t want to chance it and cause a wreck. Down towards the end, we didn’t want to be that car that brought out the caution to change the direction of the championship.”
During the NASCAR Cup offseason, Smithley is looking forward to being busy.
“The offseason is filling up very quickly,” Smithley said.
“The weekend of Nov. 21st, I am racing a Late Model at Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina. Our PR guy has a Late Model team, and we feel we have a pretty good shot at winning. Then in early December, I am going to Austin, Texas, to compete in an Endurance race at the Circuits of America.”
Smithley is also staying busy iRacing along with video streaming on Twitch.tv. Smithley also has a Vlog on YouTube, and his website, garrettsmithleyracing.com, has up-to-date information and new merchandise.
———
Dog Hollow Speedway: After sitting dark for a year and a half, DHS is to resume racing under a new three-year lease agreement signed by RFR (Racers for Racing) Motorsports.
The North Cambria dirt track roars to life under the stewardship of Mark McClellan of Stoystown, and Kyle Smith Sr., from Windber. Veteran race official Bill Bauer will serve as the Competition Director.
Both men have owned race cars previously and thought this would be a good opportunity.
“We went to Dog Hollow to test when I put my car together this Spring, and Kyle (Smith) started talking with the owner, Jim Michny, and one thing led to another,” McClellan said. “We both decided it needed to reopen, and Jim (Michny) was looking to do something with it, and here we are.”
“We had been racing at another track, and it was a pretty good drive to race, so we wanted to see the race track reopen for the guys in this area.”
McClelland said they have placed more than 250 tri-axle loads of clay on the DHS surface.
In Dog Hollow’s 23rd season, all Friday shows will be 4-divisions and start at 7:30 p.m.
“Kyle and I are, and will be, talking with a few different series’ to see if we can bring in some special events,” McClellan stated. “We’d like to bring in some variety to keep things fresh and exciting for the fans. We don’t want the show going longer than three-to-three-and-a-half hours so we can get the fans out at a decent hour.”
Anyone wishing to contact the speedway can do so at rfrmotorsports@gmail.com.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
