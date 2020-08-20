The Road Course at Daytona International Speedway is known for the 24 Hours at Daytona, currently dubbed the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
However, over the weekend, the top three divisions of NASCAR made their debut on the road course to much fanfare.
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series ran the road course on Saturday, and the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, along with the Cup cars made a doubleheader out of it on Sunday.
All went well, and I think you’ll see more racing on that track in future seasons.
“What a track,” said Ligonier native Garrett Smithley. “I mean, I know it’s Daytona, but it was so fun. What was so cool about it was the fact that it is such an iconic course. It’s not like the Roval (at Charlotte Motor Speedway) that was brand new and just came out of nowhere. This is the Rolex 24 course.”
“At one point during a caution, I was thinking this is such a cool experience to be on this particular configuration at Daytona, and it’s my first Cup race at Daytona.”
For Smithley, the first-two stages were exciting, and competitive. The finish? Not-so-much.
“We almost made it,” Smithley said about coming up a few laps short at the end. “We were close.”
“We finished 25th in stage 1, and in Stage 2, we were like 26th or something like that. Had the caution not come out, we could have run 26th or 28th towards the end because a few teams were running out of fuel. Unfortunately, the caution came out and we had some kind of battery or an electrical type of an issue which ended our day in 36th.”
“Even though we didn’t get the finish we deserved, it was a cool weekend overall, and we did run good,” Smithley continued. “We never got lapped by the leaders, and we ran with some good cars. I really think I’ve come into my own on the road courses lately, over the last two years. I think I like it because the driver makes a difference.”
This week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Speedway in Delaware, and Smithley is tentatively scheduled to be in the No. 7 of Tommy Baldwin Racing for the doubleheader, Saturday, and Sunday.
For Smithley and Rick Ware Racing, keeping with the same team, and number has been a challenge. It’s difficult to build an identity when you’ve entered the racing version of the witness protection program, different track, different number, different team.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Anthony Monteparte is making a run to repeat as the Pure Stock Champion at Latrobe Speedway. Monteparte won the $1,500 to-win Pure Stock special on Saturday in dramatic fashion for his second win of the season, and the biggest so far for the Latrobe resident.
In the feature on Saturday, Chris Hickok and Brad Benton brought the field on to the track. At the drop of the green, Hickok jumped out to the lead with Benton and Monteparte in tow. Hickok went on and led the first 15 laps of the 20-lap feature. Once they got into lap traffic, Hickok continued to lead with Monteparte second and Rozak third until the track was almost blocked. Monteparte made a move and got around Hickok on lap 16 before going on to take the $1,500 win aboard the D&M Motorsports, 66 Auto Supply Chevrolet. Hickok settled for second followed by Brad Benton in third, James Hixson in fourth, and Stephan Hazlett in fifth. Sixth was Ron Ramsey, Brandon Dolland seventh, John Hollis in eighth, E.J. Rozak, the Hard Luck Award winner was ninth, and Jacob Weyer was tenth. Heat races were won by Monteparte, Dolland, and Hickok.
Monteparte is only 16-points back from point leader, E.J. Rozak, with six races remaining. While Rozak was the Hard Luck Award winner on Saturday, Monteparte has had his share of hard luck this season.
The 25-year-old project engineer believes it will take more consistency to repeat a championship in Pure Stock.
“Being consistent for the remainder of the year,” Monteparte said. “We had a real good car for the first two races of the year, and honestly, we should have won the first two nights. I ended up braking coming to the white flag while leading, and the first night, I got into a lap-car while leading. It’s going to come down to consistency, we’ll be battling upfront every week. Hopefully, we can finish the season strong.”
Monteparte never ran for a championship before last season.
“We never ran for points or ran every week, we started running weekly last year when Latrobe opened,” Monteparte said. “Latrobe is a bigger track and you carry so much momentum, it’s just a whole different animal.”
As far as moving up a division, Monteparte would like to race with some different cars and competition.
“I really like the Pro Stocks, but that’s a pretty big jump from where we are with our car,” Monteparte said.
Also winning features where Ryan Frazee in the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, Ray Hickok Jr. in the Pro Stocks, Cody Quarrick in the E-Mods, and Dylan Burkett in the Four Cylinders.
Jennerstown — Saturday night, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits Jennerstown Speedway. The thundering, low, sleek, NASCAR Modifieds will participate in time trials, and “The Laurel Highlands 150” feature event. NASCAR’s oldest touring series will be joined by the Late Model division, and advance tickets are on sale now.
The previously rained out Hall of Fame induction ceremony and fireworks display have been rescheduled, and both are now part of the “5 Division Racing” program on Saturday, Sept. 5. The following Saturday night, Sept. 12th, the winged Sprint Cars return, as the nationally-televised “Must See Sprint Car Series” makes a stop at Jennerstown Speedway. Racing continues every Saturday night through September 19. For further announcements visit www.jennerstown.org.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
