Ligonier native Garrett Smithley will make his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Smithley will wheel the No. 51 Chevy for Rick Ware Racing in the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
In 2019, Smithley competed in 14 NASCAR Cup Series races, nine with Rick Ware Racing.
It appears that Smithley will be on pace to run another 14 races in the NCS in 2020 with sponsorship for five coming from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, with Trophy Tractor supporting the 27-year old driver in Texas and at Richmond.
“I am still working behind the scenes on sponsorship to add as many Cup races to my schedule as possible,” Smithley said.
Smithley will not return to Johnny Davis Motorsports in 2020 and is not scheduled to run any races in the Xfinity Series at this time.
“It was weird to be at Daytona and not be in a race car,” Smithley said.
In late December, Davis thought the team might be able to field a car for Smithley. However, a few weeks before the start of the season, Smithley was informed that additional sponsorship was obtained and Smithley would be the odd man out.
With his never-give-up attitude, Smithley is confident that another opportunity will present itself, perhaps in the Gander RV Outdoor Truck Series.
The NCS Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas on Sunday will air at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.