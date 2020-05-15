Ligonier native Garrett Smithley and other NASCAR Cup drivers will return to action on Sunday after competing in the virtual world of iRacing since NASCAR shut down on March 8 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after the fourth race in Phoenix.
It’s an all-new schedule for the three top divisions of NASCAR beginning Sunday, with seven races in eleven days.
The NASCAR Cup cars will race at Darlington twice in four days, Sunday and Wednesday, while the Xfinity Series will compete on Tuesday at Darlington.
After the top-two series tangle at the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” all three series will compete in four races over five days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Action at Charlotte kicks off with the Coca-Cola 600 for the Cup cars on Sunday, then on Monday, it’s the Xfinity Series turn with the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, and the Cup Series closes out the action on Wednesday at Charlotte.
All NASCAR races will be completed in front of empty grandstands.
When the season was put on pause, NASCAR teamed with iRacing, a motorsport simulation for the launch of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series to keep both racers and fans entertained until racing could resume.
It was interesting to note that in these eNASCAR races, not all NASCAR Cup drivers and teams decided to take part until it was revealed that more than one million viewers tuned into Fox and FS1 to view these virtual races because of the realism iRacing captured.
An experienced iRacer, Smithley’s talent was evident early in the eNASCAR events, which paid dividends on and off the track.
Smithley’s NASCAR team owner Rick Ware signed GunBroker.com to sponsor Smithley and the No. 51 for most of the iRacing events, and also to sponsor Smithley for the actual Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway later in the season.
Smithley along with other drivers on underfunded teams, ran out front in many of the eNASCAR races, showing that on a somewhat even playing field, racers like Smithley, Timmy Hill, and Landon Cassill, to name a few, can compete with the top drivers in the sport.
Races were held at prominent NASCAR tracks with an added twist. The last virtual race was held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway which has been off of the schedule since 1996.
Smithley’s statistics are impressive in the eNASCAR iRacing world with six-top-10 finishes and three in the top-five.
The Ligonier native led three races for a total of 38 laps in the seven races completed. Smithley’s best finish was third at the virtual Texas Speedway.
While the eNASCAR racing stats are unofficial, Smithley finished second in points behind Timmy Hill, and in front of NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Landon Cassill in the seven-race series.
iRacing has created new racing heroes including Smithley with interview requests from various media outlets and more mentions on national telecasts than ever.
“The media stuff I have done since after (virtual) Homestead has been absolutely incredible,” Smithley said. “I’ve done more interviews the past two weeks than I did the entire last year, it’s crazy.”
“People like that, we were running up front and that resonates with our fans,” Smithley went on to say.
While the new NASCAR schedule will be grueling, the 28-year-old Smithley from Ligonier is looking forward to capitalizing from the time spent iRacing.
Additional news broke this week that Smithley’s car owner, Rick Ware Racing (RWR) has purchased Premium Motorsports from Jay Robinson. This is significant as Ware now owns four NASCAR charters. Smithley will be driving the No. 53 this Sunday and next Wednesday with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor.
With the changes at RWR, Smithley is expected to run more races than originally planned. RWR also has an operational agreement to prepare and field cars for the No.77 which is owned by Spire Sports and Entertainment. Check out Smithley’s Fan page on Facebook and also his Twitch account at twitch.com for coverage and updates.
LUGNUTS — House Bill 2489 has been introduced by State Representative Dave Maloney in the State House to open auto racing in Pennsylvania. Selinsgrove Speedway, located in Snyder County was approved to hold a race without fans by the DCED when the county was upgraded to the yellow phase, but was later denied opening by the governor’s office.
Deemed entertainment, auto racing is not allowed to operate legally in the state, at this time. However, tracks located in the counties designated yellow are open to private track rentals according to several track websites …
Many area tracks are updating their schedules as it pertains to the national touring sanctioning bodies with the hopes of staying close as possible to their already scheduled dates.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com)
