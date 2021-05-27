Ligonier native Garrett Smithley was a part of NASCAR history when the Cup cars ran for the first time on the 20-turn road race course.
Then, of course, there was the rain. Then, heavy rain.
“Wild,” Smithley said when asked about the NASCAR Cup race at the Circuit of the Americas, or COTA.
“It was probably the craziest race of my career. COTA is an amazing facility made for Formula 1 cars; it was fun to learn what a stock car does around there.”
“Our practice was on a totally wet track, and to try to learn what a stock car can do was something else. We had qualifying on a dry track and when the race started, we were on dry tires then switched to rain tires three laps into the race, from there the race was just nuts.”
“On TV, you saw the conditions, you couldn’t see on the re-starts,” Smithley said. “It was wild from start to finish.”
On Sunday, Smithley will compete in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the Cup schedule. Smithley will be driving the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), with sponsorship from Nurtec ODT. All four RWR cars will be carrying the colors of all four military branches. Smithley’s No. 51 will represent the U.S. Air Force.
The Coca-Cola 600 coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on FOX in front of a full-house at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — This past Saturday, on May 22, Latrobe Speedway celebrated its third annual Fan Appreciation Night.
Latrobe Speedway’s 4-cylinders started the program.
Tyler Huffman collected his second straight feature win. Huffman started seventh, as the race had a slow start and was riddled with cautions, but he worked his way to the front. Jeremy Grubbs did not make it easy for Huffman, as he stayed close, waiting for a slight mistake. But Huffman picked up the win, followed by Grubbs, Paul Koffler, Dale Grubbs and Dylan Burkett.
Anthony Monteparte continued his winning ways in the pure stocks. He started seventh, worked his way through some early yellow flags, found his way to the front of the pack and collected his third straight win. Justin Ruff placed second and Steven Hazlett third, while John Hollis took fourth and Jim Zufall fifth.
Cam Kraisinger picked up his first win of the season in Pro Stocks.
Kraisinger started third, he passed Tommy Dembrowski and Jamie Barber for the win. Brett Hutira placed fourth and Jacob Weyer fifth.
The Crate Late Models rounded out the night’s action.
Michael Duritsky has been to Latrobe twice in the last two seasons and collected the win in both outings. After a strong start for the field, cautions came out. Duritsky quickly found the front of the field from the fifth spot. Following Duritsky across the line was Jeff Ferguson, Michael Ott, Andrew Koenig, and Troy Shields.
Latrobe Speedway is taking a week off because of the air show, which is scheduled for this weekend. Action will resume at Latrobe Speedway on June 5 featuring the Laurel Highland Sprit Cars on Military Night at the Speedway.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Masontown’s Michael Duritsky took home the extra prize money in the RUSH Late Models. Ryan Montgomery, of Fairmont, West Virginia, invaded Dog Hollow and came away the winner in the Super Late Models. Mike Phillipson, of Ebensburg, returned to victory lane for the first time since July 2016 in the Four Cylinders. In the new RUSH Stock Car class, Bob Torquato of Johnstown landed the win.
Montgomery made the long tow from Fairmont, enjoyable by leading from start to finish in the 25-lap Super Late Model feature. He was chased the whole race by J.R. Gentry, of Wooster, Ohio. Gentry was within striking distance and challenged for the lead after a late-race caution. However, there was no denying Montgomery as he took the checkered flag for his first-ever win at the speed plant. Gentry was second over John Weaver, Dave Blazavich, and Matt Sponaugle.
In the 15-lap AMSOIL RUSH Stock Cars, Bob Torquato led all the way to beat out Mikael Beaver. Torquato won the lone heat.
The RUSH Late Models saw Michael Duritsky leading all 20 laps in the extra-paying event. The win was not easy as he had Joe Martin, in addition to Levi Crowl of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Devin Brannon, of Winchester, Virginia, hot on his tail. Martin was running second when experienced and flat left rear tire. Duritsky was out front with Brannon and Crowl giving chase. Martin worked his way back into contention, and the four put on a battle. When the checkered flag flew, it was Duritsky who was $750 richer for his effort. Devin Brannon, Levi Crowl, Joe Martin, and Joe Moyer rounded out the top-five.
It’s been five years since Mike Phillipson won at Dog Hollow Speedway. Friday night, he turned in a solid performance holding off last week’s winner Cody Young to pick up the win in the Four Cylinders. Cody and Dylan Young, along with Noah Swank, put pressure on the leader, but Phillipson could not be denied leading all 12 laps. Cody Young was second, followed by Noah Swank, Bill Hassenplug, Dylan Young, Justin Williamson, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Bill Eckenrode, Dustin Gibbons, and Adam Ellis, from 23rd place. Taking heat wins were Phillipson, Williamson, and Pat Brehm.
Friday, May 28, is Patriot Night. All Military Veterans, Active Soldiers, and First Responders admitted $5 with proper ID. All four divisions will be in action at 7:30 p.m.
