The 2020 season has brought about many changes for the NASCAR Cup Series, and the revamped schedule is the most noticeable.
Mid-week races and doubleheader weekends have topped the list of the most notable changes from previous seasons.
Saturday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 was rescheduled from June 2020.
Two races at Michigan International Speedway means that Saturday’s race will be one of survival. Without practice and qualifying, that means teams will not have back-up cars.
If drivers don’t survive Saturday’s 156-laps or 312 miles because of an accident, they will have to do the necessary repairs before Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400, another 156-laps at the two-mile track.
Ligonier native, Garrett Smithley, will be driving a Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) with sponsorship from Michigan-based Victory Quick Oil Changes.
The No. 53 will have Ford power this weekend, which could help Smithley stay competitive with the pack of competitors he typically battles with.
“We’re in a Ford for Michigan, with a Roush-Yates motor,” Smithley said. “It’s a new body with a refreshed chassis, so it’s the first time we’ve run this car.”
Smithley said that Michigan is one of his favorite tracks.
“We haven’t had great luck in the past and we’ve run four NASCAR Cup races there now,” Smithley said. “I have experience running a Cup car there.”
“The first race on Saturday we will take it a little easier. Our goal doesn’t change, it’s like Pocono, we have a good car and we’ll give them a little more room on the restarts, and then on Sunday, we can take a few more chances.”
Smithley doesn’t deny that New Hampshire Motor Speedway isn’t a favorite, however, it might be growing on him.
“It’s true, although I will say that I got my head in a good place, I was looking forward to getting on the track, I wasn’t dreading it, as I had been in the past,” Smithley said. “It was a great opportunity for me to jump into a Cup car for the first time in New Hampshire, and it was a low-downforce package with the high horsepower and I’ve enjoyed running it several times this season.”
“Even though it wasn’t super-pretty, we had a good day. We started 27th in the Spire Motorsports 77 (finished 31st) however, the plan was to drop back and make it to the end.”
Both Michigan races will air at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on NBCSN.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The last time Super Late Models made laps around Latrobe Speedway was 14 years ago, or 2006. My how time flies.
On Saturday night, Promoter Dennis Bates will bring back the Super Late Models for an unsanctioned 30-lap, $3,000-to-win feature, along with the other four divisions.
Some of the best Super Late Model drivers in the region, including Dan Angelicchio from Mount Pleasant, who was victorious several weeks ago in the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, will be on hand as the Supers return to Latrobe Speedway.
“The track was awesome,” Angelicchio said after several cars practiced on Sunday. “It’s kind of a dream for me to race so close to home. I’ve always wanted to race in front of my family and friends and put on a good show for the fans.”
JENNERSTOWN — It’s the biggest event weekend of the year for the Late Models with an open practice session for race teams on Friday night, and the third annual Motor Mountain Masters race on Saturday, August 8. The crown jewel event will bring drivers from the New England states, the south, and all over the Midwest to battle Jennerstown’s regional stars in a prestigious 150-lap race. The Modified division will also compete. “The Masters” has quickly become one of the most talked-about races in the United States. Last year, Todd Stone of Middlebury, Vermont, wore the red sport coat in Victory Lane.
On-track practice session starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continues until 9 p.m. Fans will be welcomed with free admission on Friday, to watch the national stars shakedown their equipment on the asphalt oval. All are invited to a party at Racer’s Pub (on speedway grounds) featuring the Kaetlyn Rose Band performing at 9 p.m. and a cornhole tournament that starts at 7 p.m.
Masters qualifying starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, with preliminary heat races at 6 p.m. Drivers from 10 states are expected to be in competition for the 150-lap event for Late Models, following the 30-lap race for Modifieds. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
