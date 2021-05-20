There aren’t many major league racing facilities that NASCAR has yet to run on, and there will be one less on Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck Series will compete at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend.
The inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix for the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
COTA, as it’s referred to most commonly, is a 3.41-mile road course or circuit with a 20-turn, clockwise circuit designed for Formula One competitors.
The biggest twist at COTA might be the 133-foot hill at turn one.
On Wednesday, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at COTA was won by Garrett Smithley’s teammate, James Davidson.
Davidson won the 32-lap race from the pole position. Smithley, of Ligonier, started 23rd and finished 18th.
The Cup cars will have the low downforce package with 750 horsepower, a small splitter or spoiler on the front, and a small spoiler on the car’s rear.
“The car will be more than the normal handful,” Smithley said. “I really enjoy that package, and I enjoy racing it. It will be a test for our equipment and how we can handle it.”
“It’s obvious that this track was built for open wheel cars, and not for stock cars.”
COTA will be the second of nine straight races for the Ligonier native.
Smithley finished 32nd after starting 36th at Dover on Sunday.
———
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — After two weeks of rainouts, Dog Hollow Speedway was able to kick off the 2021 season in fine style. Clinton Hersh, of Somerset, picked up his career first Super Late Model feature. Punxsutawney’s Joe Martin returned to victory lane in the RUSH Late Models. In the 4 Cylinders it was Cody Young from McIntyre in the winner’s circle while Mount Pleasant ’s Jeremy Zufall won for the first time in the RUSH Stock Cars.
Ryan Frazee led the first two laps of the 20-lap RUSH Late Model feature. Frazee was overpowered by 22-time division winner Joe Martin. Michael Duritsky took up chase next. The two drivers pulled away from the field setting a blistering pace. Martin went on to win in the class for the 23rd time in his career. Duritsky was second followed by Kyle Smith, Jr., Joe Moyer, Noah Brunell.
Up next was the 25-lap Super Late Model feature. Clinton Hersh jumped out front at the drop of the green with Dave Blazavich taking up chase. Blazavich led lap three before Hersh reclaimed the top spot. The pair of Ford powered machines ran side-by-side for a few laps before Hersh, in the No. 119 ride, began to pull away and claim his career first Super Late Model victory. Blazavich held on to the second spot over Billy Eash, Joe Petyak, Dylan Lewis.
In the 12-lap, Four Cylinder main event it was Cody Young taking his first feature win at the track. Young and Rusty Garlock started on the front row and put on a battle. Young was out front the first five laps before Garlock led the next two, Young came back and led the final laps to claim the win. Following Young and Garlock at the checker were Noah Swank, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Matt Knight.
The final feature of the night belonged to the new RUSH Stock Car class, a 602-crate engine class. Jeremy Zufall made his return to racing a successful one as he led all 15 laps to take the win. Tanner Ramsey was second over Bob Torquato.
On Friday, the RUSH Late Models will run a special with extra laps and purse. The Super Late Models, Four Cylinders and RUSH Stock Cars will on be on the schedule.
———
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — In the Willie McConnell Memorial, Jared “The Jet” Miley swooped into Latrobe Speedway and left with more than $7,600 in the first Willie McConnell Memorial. The only two things Miley and the Joe Corrado owned No. 10 car didn’t win, was qualifying and his heat. But that changed during the redraw as Miley pulled the pole for the 30-lap main event. Miley was presented a $113 check for his pole draw. Miley led every lap collecting the $3,000 to win first place money and $4,200 in lap money. Michael Norris chased Miley early on. Alex Ferree, who started ninth, was making his way to the front when Norris had a tire explode, ending his night. Ferree chased Miley across the line collecting the Hard Charger of the race. John Hodgekiss was third, Levi Yetter and Michael rounded out the top-five.
In the Crate Late Models, Michael Ott made his first trip to Latrobe Speedway a memorable one. Ott took the lead on the opening lap and led every lap of the 20-lap race. Troy shields challenged Ott several times, but Shields settled for second. Third place was Jeff Ferguson, Joe Zulisky, and Rob Lyons was fifth.
In the Willie McConnell Memorial Pro Stock feature, Jeff Broniszewski made it two-for-two at the fast half-mile. Broniszewski dominated much of the race and wasn’t seriously challenged until the closing laps by Timmy Bish. Bish made a last-lap attempt on the high side in one and two but came up short. Cam Kraisinger in the 47 was third, Brett McDonald was fourth, and Jason Fosnaught.
In the Pure Stocks, Anthony Monteparte continued his impressive 2021 campaign with a convincing win. The No. 100 car started deep in the field and quickly worked traffic to perfection. Misfortune struck early leader Justin Ruff, allowing Monteparte to take off on the ensuing restart and dominate the rest of the way. Brandon Doland was second, Joey Koteles was third, John Hollis was fourth, and Steven Hazlitt was fifth.
In the 4 Cylinders, Tyler Huffman took the win, followed by Jeremy Grubbs, David Needham, Dylan Burkett, and Brandon Meyers.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
