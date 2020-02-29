Catching up with Garrett Smithley in at the Southpointe Hotel in Las Vegas while on vacation was a pleasant surprise.
The 2020 season has been one of change for the Ligonier native and NASCAR driver.
Usually a week after the season opener in Daytona, the Cup teams head for Atlanta before making their first west coast swing.
In 2020, that all changed as the second race of the season was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Smithley drove to a 35th place finish.
“We had True Brand on the car at Las Vegas,” Smithley said. “They are a vendor for Victory Lane Oil Changes and we had a good car, but on lap three, we had overheating issues with debris on the grill, which killed our day.
“We got some bonus money and we stayed out of trouble, which was good. We’ll take the same car to California. I was happy to be back in the race car after missing Daytona and I am excited about this year.”
Smithley is taking advantage of the schedule change to bond with his crew from Rick Ware Racing as the team remained in Las Vegas before they headed to California on Thursday.
While Smithley isn’t scheduled to compete in each race on the NASCAR Cup schedule, he’ll be ready when called upon.
“For me, it’s kind of hit or miss,” Smithley said. “These two races (Las Vegas and California) were not on my schedule, but Rick (Ware) called and said he was going to put me in for the first two races on the swing.
“He knows that I’ve performed well at these two tracks, and we’ll see what happens for Phoenix. It’s a wait and see.
“It’s unfortunate not to be full-time in Cup, but at the same time, I can step back and work on future sponsorship. It keeps things open-ended. If other opportunities arise in the other NASCAR series, we’ll consider them.”
One opportunity looming for Smithley is at the Pocono Speedway in June.
“It’s a crazy weekend at Pocono with all three of NASCAR’s major series competing that weekend,” Smithey said. “The opportunities are available, and Pocono is one of my favorite tracks and was the first track where I raced a stock car. It’s my home state, and to find sponsorship for that weekend would be great to have the only Pennsylvania born driver in the field.”
Smithley and the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing take to Auto Club Speedway for practice and qualifying on Friday with the Auto Club 400 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
D.J. Johnson
