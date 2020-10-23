Garrett Smithley has been looking forward to returning to the NASCAR Cup Series after a strong seventh place performance several weeks ago at the Talladega Super Speedway.
On Sunday, Smithley will carry sponsorship at Texas Motor Speedway from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change in his 24th Cup Series points race of 2020.
“Texas has been a historically good track for me,” Smithley said.
“I think it will be fun. Last year in the Fall race at Texas, I was running one of the best Cup races of my Cup career before the wreck,” Smithley said. “I was running with David Regan, Bubba Wallace, and the Front Row Motorsports cars and legitimately passing several good cars.”
“We’ve had some success there, so I feel that the opportunity is there.”
On Sunday, the Gander Outdoor NASCAR Truck Series rolls off before the Cup series takes to the track. NASCAR regularly applies a traction compound to the racing surface to create more racing grooves.
“The package we will be running at Texas allows for the driver to run wide-open in turns three and four, and almost wide-open in turns one and two,” Smithley explained. “It’s the box that we live in now, and we’ll have to make the best of it.”
Smithley will run the last race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Season on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Phoenix, with sponsorship again from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change.
Off the track, the Ligonier native has been busy upgrading his gaming skills by announcing that he has entered into a partnership with Logitech G.
“The partnership with Logitech is for the streaming side (gaming). I received a bunch of new gaming gear, and I will be doing a new product spotlight each quarter as well as act as a spokesman for their products,” Smithley said. “I am hoping to build our relationship with Logitech, so hopefully, we can transition them from just the streaming stuff over to the racing side.”
“Hopefully, the iRacing Pro Invitational races return during some of the downtimes next year, and having the new Logitech G equipment will help.”
Follow Garrett Smithley on his Twitch Channel at www.twitch.tv/GarrettSmithley and catch Smithley’s video blog or vlog on his YouTube channel where he talks NASCAR and videos his travels.
———
KEYSTONE RACEWAY – Rich Coury, a regular at KPR, traveled to the SBRA Bracket Finals at the Mason Dixon Dragway in Boonsboro, Maryland, and came home a winner, collecting the $6,000 check for his efforts. Another Keystone regular, Joe Tharp Jr. is the IHRA Sportsman World Champion capturing the title at the Summit Super Series World Finals in Memphis, Tenn. Keystone will run a test and tune session on Friday. There will be no racing on Saturday and Sunday because of the impending weather.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY – Will be running a full schedule in 2021 under new management. More details will be released in the upcoming weeks.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
