Garrett Smithley stayed busy over the last seven days running three races in four days — Thursday, Friday, and Sunday — before running the NASCAR Cup All-Star Open on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR All-Star race is usually held at Charlotte Motor Speedway but was moved this year to Bristol Motor Speedway in front of 30,000 fans in the 150,000-seat stadium.
Smithley, 27, from Ligonier was able to compete in the NASCAR Cup All-Star Open for car owner, Rick Ware Racing. Ware has four NASCAR Charters, which entitles him to enter his cars and drivers.
The winner of Stage 1 (Aric Almirola) and Stage 2 (William Byron) and the winner of the Open (Matt DiBenedetto) plus (Clint Boyer) the winner of the fan vote, were automatically entered in the NASCAR All-Star race which was won by Chase Elliott.
The only two times that the All-Star race was held somewhere other than Charlotte, the race was won by a driver named Elliott. Bill Elliott won it in Atlanta in 1986, and his son Chase wins it in Bristol.
Smithley finished 16th, the last car on the lead lap, and in one piece.
“It was good, we had to be easy on the brakes,” Smithley said. “Our goal was not to scratch it, and we didn’t.”
“We stayed on the lead lap at the end, that was good, and it was 85 laps of experience on a short track.”
In the Quaker State 400 on Sunday at the Kentucky Speedway, Smithley started 25th in the field but pulled back per team orders to save from the early beating and banging that happens at the start of the race. Another reason for saving as much of the race car as possible is a small team like Rick Ware Racing doesn’t have many cars, and the Camaro Smithley raced at Kentucky was headed to Bristol for the All-Star race three days later.
After Bristol, the car is on to Texas Motor Speedway, but Smithley’s status as the driver for Texas has not been determined as of Wednesday night after the All-Star race.
There are very few teams in the sport that get as many laps out of a car as RWR does.
But you can’t get that many laps out of the car if the driver doesn’t finish the race in one piece, and Smithley does that very well.
“It was as good as a car can be, as far as the handling goes,” Smithley said.
Smithley finished in the 33rd spot.
In the Xfinity race on Friday, Smithley driving the No. 07 started in 31st and finished 16th.
“We were better on scuffed tires on Friday night,” Smithley said. “For some reason when I was behind cars, my car would turn better we make no sense what so ever. I even asked my Crew Chief and he had no idea why it would happen. It was really fun to run hard.”
On Thursday, Smithley started 15th in the Xfinity Series race, but his good fortune did not last long.
“We started and the car was fine,” Smithley said. “We had a good start and I was about to pass for 13th in Turn 1, and the guy in front of me checks up (applies the brakes) and I hit the pedal and it goes straight to the floor. I pumped the brakes back up, luckily you don’t use a lot of brakes at Kentucky. We limped around until the brakes finally caught fire, unfortunately, the master cylinder for the brakes was stuck and our night was over.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY – The Action Track returns to racing on Friday with the Fab4 divisions competing. Lernerville Speedway has created Lernerville TV for those fans that can’t make it to the track because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other reasons. Catch all the action live streaming on your computer except for World of Outlaw Late Model and Sprint Car events. Find out all of the details at Lernerville.com.
Friday’s races were rained out which leaves Russ King leading the Late Model points by three over Matt Lux and five points over Michael Lake.
In the Big Block Modifieds, Garrett Krummert has a three point lead over Dave Murdick, and a seven point lead over Rex King Jr., and Brian Swartzlander. Tyler Dietz has a four point lead over Jason Fosnaught and a five point lead over Mike Miller. In the Sprint Cars, Carl Bowser holds a two point edge over Brandon Spithaler.
The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup is on Tuesday, July 21 with the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars invading The Action Track.
Two of the Big Three names in the WoO Sprint point standings are names that should be familiar to race fans, (reigning Champ Brad Sweet, and 10-time Champ, Donny Schatz). The third name might be somewhat new to you. Logan Schuchart, a name I promise that you will hear a lot about for a long time currently sits 14-points behind Brad Sweet who holds down the top spot going into Lernerville next week.
Schuchart, 27, of Hanover, is the Grandson of the Original Outlaw, and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Bobby Allen.
Schuchart wasn’t an overnight success and he wasn’t handed anything. This team, which includes his uncle Joey who drives a team car had to work hard for everything they have.
Fortunately, they acquired a sponsor several seasons ago and have demonstrated with help from a good sponsor, anything is possible.
Schuchart said the team has a little bit of work to do to get wins on tracks where they haven’t won at yet.
“There have been a few tracks that we have gone to this season where we haven’t had good finishes in the past, like Terre Haute (Indiana) where we won this weekend but hadn’t run well there in the past,” Schuchart said. “We went to Wilmot, in Wisconsin on Saturday we finished third and we never ran well there.”
In 2016, Schuchart led 13 laps in the September race at Lernerville and finished second to Donny Schatz. Could this be the year that Schuchart wins in his home state?
SILVER CUP NOTES: Going into Lernerville for the DMM, 10-time WoO Champ Donny Schatz is only two points behind Sweet with two wins, 11 Top-5’s, and 17 top-10’s in 23 races, Schuchart has five wins, 17-top-5’s and 19-top-10’s over the same span.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK – It’s the Inaugural Gasser Nationals at KRP on Saturday with a Gasser only test n’ tune session scheduled for today. This is a Gasser only event that will feature 13 classes of Gassers that fall into the category from the 65-67 rulebook, along with 3 Supercharged and 9 Non-Supercharged classes. All class winners to run off a Dial-in Index, the Supercharged and Non-Supercharged Top Eliminator will compete for the $5,000 to-win purse. The Top Eliminators will run the best two out three races, and $5,000 will go to the winner. Go to www.keystoneracewaypark.com for schedule and information.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — On Saturday night, July 11, the Somerset Trust Company presented First Responders Appreciation Night offering free admission as a “thank you” to all First Responders. Defending track champion, Teddy Gibala won for the first time this season in the Late Model division of racing, becoming the fourth different winner in four events. Also celebrating were R.J. Dallape (Modifieds), Aaron Van Fleet (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), and Evan Nibert (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders). After the races, Round One of the 2020 Ron’s Collision Center Enduro Series, with James Gottschalk, Jr. and David Heining victorious.
Opening night winner Garry Wiltrout started on the pole position for the Late Models’ 30-lap feature race. Barry Awtey and Andrew Kostelnik also sustained damage and made brief pit stops during the caution flag period. Wiltrout grabbed the early lead over front-row starting mate Bryan Shipp. On lap six, Wiltrout surrendered the top spot to the driver who started the race in the third position. Teddy Gibala roared to the front of the pack, Gibala outdistanced Wiltrout by a few car lengths immediately. Eighth place starter, Cale Gale, advanced to fourth by lap seven, then passed Joe Maruca for third the next lap. Gale, the North Carolina resident who won round two of 2020 at Jennerstown, held third place for most of the race, but could not gain on runner-up Wiltrout during the middle stages of the event. As Gibala increased his lead over the field, all eyes focused on Awtey’s resurgence from the lap two collision. On lap 15, Awtey passed Maruca for fourth place, then reeled in Gale. In the closing laps, Gale, Awtey, and Wiltrout put on a thrilling show. With two laps remaining, Awtey took third place and on the final circuit, Awtey moved around Wiltrout to grab the second spot. All the while, Gibala was out of the reach of drivers holding the top — five positions. Gibala, of Coulter, is not only the defending Champion of Jennerstown Speedway but was also the leading winner of 2019. Gibala won for the first time in 2020 and did so as a newlywed. “Tying the knot” just two weeks prior, the event was Gibala’s first race as a husband. Awtey started the race in tenth place, made a pit stop for suspension damage, and still rallied to finish in the second position. Wiltrout, placed third, with Gale finishing fourth, and Maruca was fifth.
Saturday night, July 18, Jennerstown Speedway Complex opens the gates at 4 p.m. for “5 Division Racing” at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY – Rain canceled the program on Saturday, July 11. Latrobe Speedway hosts four divisions on Saturday along with a guest appearance by the E-mods. FASTRAK Pro Late Model driver, Braeden Dillenger, has taken the top spot in the FASTRAK VP Racing Fuels National Weekly Championship standings. Dillenger brought home the win at Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex and placed second at Elkins Raceway over the weekend.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
