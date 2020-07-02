Garrett Smithley was part of history at Pocono Raceway on Saturday during the NASCAR Cup Series race.
The 28-year-old Ligonier native became the first driver born in Pennsylvania to race at Pocono in the NASCAR Cup Series since John Andretti in 2009.
Smithley’s grandparents Ina and Bob Smithley were in attendance when Smithley made his debut in an ARCA stock car at Pocono in 2013. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they were not in attendance for his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono.
But the likable NASCAR Cup Rookie driver made it up to them with a visit to Ligonier earlier this week.
I had the opportunity to sit down in person for our weekly interview as Smithley got to enjoy some time “back home” with family.
Smithley started 31st on Saturday and finished 33rd but was able to accomplish the team goal of not damaging the car since Rick Ware Racing had to run the same car on Sunday in the second Cup race of the weekend.
“The deal was that we drop to the back since we didn’t practice and the car,” Smithley said. “It’s so important not to even damage a fender since we had to race the same car on Sunday, and it’s the same car we will be running at Indy on July 4th.”
“We had a good car on Saturday, the car was a little tight (harder to steer in the turns) but we ran our fastest lap with about 90-laps to go on Saturday,” Smithley said. “We didn’t have as much horsepower as some of the guys we were racing against, but our car got better and we were competitive all day long.”
“In the second race on Sunday, we started in 33rd, but we blew a tire during the second or third restart and we spent the next few cautions trying to get back on the lead lap.
We would have finished around 29th if we hadn’t had that flat tire,” Smithley said.
“Finishing 32nd or 33rd are good days in a 40-car field, we are racing against guys that have more experience and we are getting more comfortable each week, “Smithley said.
Smithley finished in 31st, but the car suffered little damage and is ready for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Indianapolis on Sunday which will be carried by NBS Sports at 4 p.m.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY COMPLEX – It will be a huge Fourth of July for fans of Jennerstown Speedway according to Bill Hribar, Jennerstown GM.
“We are extremely excited to have both CARS Super Late Models and the CRA Pro Late Models making their inaugural visit to Jennerstown Speedway and the CARS first-ever race in PA,” said Hribar. “The CARS $20,000 to-win, 200-lap race is one of the largest purses in the country and with big money comes big names. It’s extremely exciting from a tracks perspective to show off this facility to many of the nation’s top drivers.”
Those top drivers include the current CARS point leader Matt Craig from Kannapolis, N.C., Trevor Noles is 8-points back from Craig in second and has been on the pole for two races this season. Carson Kvapil who drives for this father Travis, a longtime NASCAR driver sits in third followed by Kodie Connor and Bubba Pollard.
While Craig won the season opener, Pollard is the series most recent winner at the Hickory Motor Speedway on June 13.
Pollard also won a Southern Super Series feature recently at Five Flags Speedway and seems to be building momentum.
“I’m excited about going to Jennerstown,” Pollard said. “I always like going to new places and racing for the first time. We’ve really had a lot of success when we went to new tracks for the first time. I feel like we have a lot of momentum building into Jennerstown for Saturday so I’m really excited to get going. It’s a place I’ve grown up watching old ASA and Pro Cup races at and somewhere I’ve always wanted to race.”
“I feel like we’ve kind of gotten off to a slow start. Our cars, we struggled early on I feel like,” Pollard said. “We weren’t where we needed to be. When we raced at Hickory, we found a few things that we’ve carried over into Pensacola and it worked. Hopefully, it transitions into the same thing at Jennerstown. It’s been a slow start really, but hopefully, we can stride and hit our high as all the big races come up.”
The quote of the week comes from ARCA/CRA regular Brian Campbell.
“I raced ASA Late Models there years ago and used to watch races with my dad there when I was younger. I have one race there, finished second, but I’ve been there a lot. (Stephen Nasse and Bubba Pollard) are good competition. They come up and race with us and we beat them all the time. I worry about the guys who have raced around Jennerstown more than I worry about those guys.”
Jennerstown regular Bryan Shipp of Scottdale, will be competing in the ARCA/CRA Pro Late Model event.
Along with the 200-lap, $20,000-to-win Super Late Model feature, the Independence Day event will also feature a 100-lap Pro Late Model race for the JEGS/CRA All Star Tour will be capped off by a large-scale fireworks display.
Go to www.jennestown,org for more information.
LUGNUTS – Latrobe Speedway is back in action on Saturday with the Fast Four Divisions, gates open at 5 p.m.…Bedford Speedway plays host to the Milt Miller Tribute for the Late Models on Friday with a 35-lap feature which pays $3,000 to the winner…Lernerville Speedway is in action on Friday with the BRP Big Block Modified Tour paying $2,000 to win plus the DIRTcar Sprints, the RUSH Pro Stocks and the Allegheny Sprint Tour 305 RACESAVER Sprints. Lernerville will also have fireworks…Keystone Raceway Park will have a test and tune on Friday, along with Customer Appreciation honoring all Military, Essential Employees, Fire, Police and EMS personnel. The drag racing facility will be closed on Saturday, July 4…Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway will host the Herb Scott Memorial featuring the RUSH Late Model Dirt Touring Series on Saturday…Roaring Knob Motorsports complex will host the Ultimate Northeast Super Late Models on Sunday along with fireworks.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.