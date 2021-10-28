Ligonier native Garrett Smithley initially planned on a weekend off from NASCAR racing when he received a call from Rick Ware, the owner of Rick Ware Racing. Ware wanted Smithley to fill-in for Ware’s son, Carson, who was suspended by NASCAR for a non-racing related incident.
Smithley, who was in Texas to watch the Formula One event at the Circuit of the America’s, quickly returned to Charlotte to prepare for the Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
Since Smithley wasn’t the driver scheduled to compete in Kansas, the Ligonier native had to start the Xfinity Series race at the tail of the field in 39th-place.
“When we started the race, I told the team there wasn’t anywhere to go but up,” Smithley said.
“The beginning of the race we were back and forth but we made some really good adjustments and changed our strategy to pass some cars and get back on the lead lap.”
“When the caution came out, we got back on the lead lap, and once we put on our last set of tires, we started in the back of the field, but we went through the field quick, we were moving forward the entire race.”
“While we finished 18th, we could have finished as high as 15th if we had 10 more laps.”
On Sunday, Smithley returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
“I’ll be in the No. 15 with sponsorship from Boom Mobile, and I am excited for the opportunity, as this wasn’t one of the races that I was scheduled to compete in,” Smithley said. “I think I am going to end up with 26 or 27 races, and that was 10 or 11 more races than we were scheduled for.”
This season Smithley has had some great runs on the short tracks on the NASCAR Cup schedule.
“I am really starting to enjoy the short tracks like Richmond, Bristol, and Martinsville is definitely on top of that list of short tracks,” Smithley said. “I am excited, we’ve had some momentum in the No. 15 car, and we want to finish up strong. That is our goal.”
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY – Keystone Cup weekend was extended to Sunday when rain interrupted the program on Friday.
At the end of the night, two drivers ended their season with big wins as Ryan Beckett won the Pure Stock feature, and track champion Todd Price took the final Four-Cylinder of the year.
Capping off a successful 2021 season, Max Blair dominated the 60-lap Keystone Cup event at Bedford Saturday night. In an event that featured excellent racing, a spectacular drive from the back of the field, a statistical oddity, and post-race controversy, Blair was easily the class of the field, leading the last 40 laps and winning by almost nine seconds or more than a half lap. Blair pocketed $25,000 for the win.
Blair’s evening went from bad to worse before it got better. Blair’s mount suffered severe mechanical damage, already running last in the earlier dash for the six best qualifiers, and he retired for the night. However, under the Bedford Speedway multi-day event rule B-4, a qualified driver can start the second-day feature in a different car without penalty, allowing Blair to pull out a second car and go.
Pole-sitter and 2021 track champion Jeff Rine took the initial lead with Mason Zeigler in pursuit. Blair zipped by both Andy Haus and Zeigler on lap 11 and took off after the leader.
As the laps mounted without a slowdown, Blair gradually caught Rine and made the winning pass on lap 23. From that point on, Blair drove away, adding to his leading distance while weaving among lapped traffic.
There was racing throughout the field as the green flag laps mounted, and many moved forward early then faded in the latter laps. Gregg Satterlee was foremost among the constant movers who barely qualified in the B feature and started 21st in the field. Satterlee moved into the top 10 by lap 29 and didn’t stop there. By lap 45, Satterlee was in the top five, but the laps were winding down fast.
With few cars retiring and the absence of yellow flags, there were battles all over the speedway, but no one challenged Blair. At the completion, Blair was up to lapping seventh-place finisher Jason Covert, and he crossed the line almost eight seconds ahead of Rine, who held off a fast-closing Matt Cosner to finish second. Without the aid of a caution, Satterlee came all the way to finish fourth Kyle Lee came from 17th to complete the top five.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY – Dylan Burkett has competed in the Four-Cylinder division at Latrobe for the past three seasons, finishing in third in the points with three wins in 2021. In 2019, Burkett’s first year, the driver of the No. 210 4-Cylinder finished fifth in points, but zero wins. In 2020, Burkett finished with three wins and second in points. He has had a good run in the division.
Earlier this week, Burkett posted on Facebook that he will be moving up to the Crate Late Model division after purchasing a Rocket Chassis in February without any fanfare.
“Only a few people knew that I bought the car,” Burkett said. “I am definitely excited. I’ve always dreamed of running a Late Model. The biggest thing about the 4-Cylinders is the respect level. I want to be in a class that gets more respect.”
The car is a 2009 Rocket updated in 2014 and was run as a Super Late Model at several tracks in Ohio.
Burkett has purchased a motor and plans to perform updates to the car but he will keep the No. 210 and the same colors, blue and orange.
When asked why the number 210, Burkett explained that the number came from his wedding anniversary, February 10.
Burkett knows he has a lot to learn and will have the same crew, including Burkett’s father-in-law, John Hebenthal.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY- The track will host its final event of the 2021 season, 1 p.m. Saturday. “Halloween Madness” will see the Four Cylinders in action one more time and it will highlight the evening’s events. The feature will pay the winners $500 to take the checkered flag.
The 100 lap Enduro will follow the Four-Cylinders. This race is 100 laps or two hours. Enduro rules can be found on the track website. Pre-registration is $75 and includes pit pass. The day of the race is $100 and includes pit pass. AMB Red Transponders are required and will be available for rent at the track. Windshields must be removed from the car and NO studded tires are permitted.
The winner will take home $1,000. Payout is $1,000 to win, $500 for second, $250 for third, $150 for fourth and $100 for fifth.
The track will have candy treats for the kids for the Halloween portion of the event and organizers encourage all teams to participate. Halloween will take place after the heats are completed. Once the “Trick-or-Treat” is over, it will go into the B-Main if needed followed by the feature. The 100 lap Enduro will follow directly after the Four-Cylinder A-Main.
Organizers are encouraging the kids to dress up for the Trick-or-Treat part of Halloween and any racers can do their cars up in a Halloween theme also.
Pit Gates will open at 10 a.m., and the grandstands open at 11 a.m.
