Garrett Smithley’s positive attitude has taken him many places, and his “Patience, Never Give Up” mantra took him to a top-25 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.
“Kansas Speedway, I am not sure if it’s the speed or how it races, but it always seems to be crazy, but it ended up pretty decent for us,” Smithley said.
“Nowadays, a top-25 finish is good for us for sure. I was disappointed because we were tight all day,” Smithley explained. “We were using an experimental setup and trying some new stuff. I think it showed a bunch of brilliance, but for the most part, we were too tight right off the truck and in qualifying. All-in-all, I think it ended up decent, and we didn’t suffer any damage, which is most important right now, and we learned some stuff.
“For some reason, maybe in the second to the last long green flag run, we got the car to the point where we could get it to cut in the corner and we put new tires on for the last run and I don’t know if it was the tires or if we went too far on the adjustment, but it went back really, really tight. I don’t know what happened there. There was one run where we were really fast.”
Smithley’s not in a JD Motorsports car this week as the Xfinity Series competes at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Smithley returns to the seat of the No. 4 Trophy Tractor Camaro at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 23.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
The Second Annual Jeffrey Vasos Memorial for the Modified 4 Cylinders is set to go this Saturday, Sept. 16.
Jeffrey Vasos was 27 years old when he passed away in a car accident on Jan. 22, 2022.
Too young to be gone so soon. A driver with tremendous potential.
The Rookie of the Year and 4 Cylinder Track Champion in 2020 at Jennerstown Speedway and the winner of Hot Summer Nights at Latrobe Speedway in 2021, Vasos drove the number 12 at both speedways.
Along with the Modified 4 Cylinders, the card will include the Crate Late Models, the Pure Stocks and the final points night for the RaceSaver Sprints and the Hobby Stocks. After a long season for the Big Block Modifieds, the decision was made to drop the Big Block Modifieds from the schedule on Sept. 16 due to the lack of committed teams.
Jim Morris of Fowler, Ohio, leads the RaceSaver Sprints by six points (202) over Jacob Gomola (196) from Guys Mills. Jarrett Rosencrance from Butler sits in third place with 168 points.
In the Hobby Stocks abbreviated season, Jason Dieter leads the points with 104 over Scott Casto with 96. Adam Jones isn’t out of the chase, as Jones is in the third spot with 89 points.
Points are awarded for heat races: 3 points for a win, 2 points for a second, and 1 point for a third. For feature wins, 50 points are awarded, deducting two points for each position throughout the field.
Both features are sure to be exciting as the winner of the feature could end up being named track champion for 2023.
Congratulations to the already determined 2023 Latrobe Track Champions: Michael Duritsky in the Crate Late Models, Anthony Monteparte in the Pure Stocks, Brett Hutira in the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, Colton McNaney in the Modified 4 Cylinders and Justin Connors in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
For more information on events at Latrobe Speedway, go to www.latrobemotorsports.com or the Latrobe Speedway Facebook page.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Sarver oval is dark until the brightest lights of the season come on for the Commonwealth Clash, a High Limit Racing Sprint Cars race on Tuesday, Sept. 26, which will pay a record-setting $50,000 for a sprint car race in western Pennsylvania.
The High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series is owned by NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson and his brother-in-law and World of Outlaw Sprint Car Champion Brad Sweet.
Dale Earnhardt and his Dirty MO Media group will also be on hand for this historic event.
Several World of Outlaw Sprint Car drivers are expected to compete at the event due to an agreement with the WoO permitting drivers to race a limited number of races outside of WoO-sanctioned events. This race will draw more 410 Sprint Car drivers to Lernerville than ever before. You will want to attend this spectacular event.
Get info and your tickets at www.Lernervilletickets.com and take advantage of the FREE pit pass upgrade by purchasing your tickets in advance.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com
