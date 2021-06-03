After competing in NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ligonier native Garrett Smithley enters the 200th race of his NASCAR career at Sonoma Raceway.
Drivers refer to Sonoma Raceway as the short-track of road courses. Sonoma doesn’t have a long straightaway like all the other road courses on the NASCAR schedule, and there are many brake zones to accompany the 15-turns over the 2.52-mile road course.
Smithley will be in the Rick Ware Racing No. 53 car for Sunday’s race at Sonoma, which airs on FOX at 4 p.m.
While he doesn’t consider himself a road course racer, Smithley has run the road courses on the Cup schedule this season with some success.
“It’s kind of crazy that my schedule became what it became, because of all of the road course races.” Smithley said. “I am not a road course guy. It just felt like that. We had some really good success this year.”
CHARLOTTE WRAP-UP — Smithley spent four hours and forty-nine minutes racing the Cup car at Charlotte, finishing 34th.
“It was a long time in the car,” Smithley said. “We ran the best we could, and there were hardly any cautions.”
“It was one of those races that was uneventful.”
Smithley will follow up Sonoma with the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Latrobe Speedway sat idle last week because of the Westmoreland County Air Show. On Saturday, Latrobe will feature the Laurel Highlands 305 RaceSaver Sprint cars. Last season, sprint cars made their first appearance at the track in several years. There is much anticipation for the return of the RaceSaver Sprint Cars to the track. Also on the card will be the Crate Late Models, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the 4-Cylinders. Promotor Dennis Bates issued a bounty in both the Pure Stocks (for the 100 car) and the 4-Cylinders (for the 19h car). There will be a $100 bounty paid to the driver that beats these cars. There are a few critical rules; the bounty cars have to start and finish the feature.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Justin Bonsignore returns to Whelen Modified Tour Victory Lane at Jennerstown. Justin Bonsignore and Doug Coby are no strangers to running at the front of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour field. The two of them have combined to win eight of the last nine championships on NASCAR’s oldest touring series, and on Saturday night, they fought hard in the final two laps to decide the winner of the Jennerstown Salutes 150 presented by DGV on Memorial Day weekend.
In a chaotic, close finish, Bonsignore held off Coby by a mere car length to win the fourth race of the Whelen Modified Tour season and the only stop at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway for this year. Coby chased the back bumper of Bonsignore’s No. 51 around the .522-mile oval over the final 50 laps and closed to the bumper when they took the white flag.
Through turns one and two on the final lap, Coby got a run, while Bonsignore slid sideways down the beginning of the backstretch. By the time they entered turn three, Coby looked outside Bonsignore, but couldn’t draw even, and Bonsignore edged Coby to the line for the win. It was the 30th career win for Bonsignore — his second at Jennerstown — and first of the season.
Bonsignore was carrying the name of Air Force Staff Sergeant David A. Wieger, who passed away in the war in 2007, on his No. 51. In victory lane, the Holtsville, New York native donated the race-winning trophy to the Wieger family, who were in attendance.
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational — The fifth iRacing eNASCAR event of the season on Wednesday was the first-ever race held on a Street Course. The virtual Chicago Street Race was 51-laps on the 2.14-mile course through the streets of Chicago.
In the Windy City 110, Smithley started in sixth, and he climbed to third before falling back to fifth. Martin Truex Jr. held on to fourth before Smithley made the pass to wrestle the position away from Truex Jr with four laps to go.
Rick Ware Racing captured three of the top four spots, with James Davison taking the win, his second iRacing victory of the year on a road course. Josh Bilicki finished second, and Smithley placed fourth.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.