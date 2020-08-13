In the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Ligonier native Garrett Smithley finished in 34th because of a few miscues.
“I think we may have been a little too aggressive with the set-up on Sunday,” Smithley said. “It’s a speed race track, and I never let off the throttle once during the entire race.”
On Saturday, the No. 53 Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Mustang finished 35th after a rough start with the new Choose Cone rule.
The ‘choose rule’ procedure offers a strategy play that gives drivers the option to start on the inside or outside lane in a double-file restart.
The rule states if you enter your pit stall with one lap to go under caution, you have to go to the tail end of the field.
Several teams use the strategy of pitting for fuel with one lap to go to increase their fuel mileage because of their track position, usually in the rear of the field.
Unfortunately, word of the penalty for this rule violation wasn’t received by everyone, which put Smithley down two laps in the early going.
“By the time I got word to go to the back of the field, it was too late and we had to serve a pass-through penalty, which essentially put us two laps down,” Smithley said.
Late in the race, Smithley had a belt rub through an oil line which forced him into the pits with about 10 laps remaining, ending his day.
The NASCAR Cup Series will compete on the road course for the first time at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm for the GoBowling 235.
Smithley will compete on the Daytona road course with sponsorship from TruBrand in the No.53 Chevrolet.
———
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Mike Pegher Jr. wins in the Return of the Super Late Models. Other winners were Braeden Dillenger in the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, Tommy Dembowski in the Pro Stocks, Mike Benton in the Chargers, and Larry Weltz in the 4 Cylinders.
Daniel Angelicchio from Mount Pleasant and Matt Lux bought the Super Late Models out for the feature everyone was waiting to see. It had been 14 years since the Supers made laps around the big half-mile at Latrobe.
At the drop of the green, Angelicchio jumped out to the lead with third starting Alex Ferree moving into second and Nolan Dalton third while Lux faded to fourth. Ferree put pressure on Angelicchio, but was not able to make the pass. One of the fastest cars on the track was the fifth-place starter, Mike Pegher Jr. Pegher moved into third on lap two and into second on lap 16. He started to put pressure on Angelicchio and on lap 20, made the pass for the lead. Lux was also working his way through the pack and on lap 29, moved into second and got within a car length of Pegher, but Pegher took the win aboard the Lynn Geisler owned #1C. Lux held on to second, with Angelicchio finishing a disappointing third, fourth was Drake Troutman, and rounding out the top five was Charlie Powell. Mike Pegher Jr. set fast time, Pegher and Alex Ferree won the heat races.
Dan Angelicchio was naturally disappointed that he didn’t win his first Super Late Model race at Latrobe in front of family and friends.
“I choose to use 2-hard tires instead of 3, and it was the wrong call,” Angelicchio said. “It was the wrong call, it was a gamble, a guess.”
“Mike (Pegher) was able to hold the bottom, and I wasn’t able to,” Angelicchio said.
Angelicchio was smiling when he spoke about the great show that the Super Late Models put on in front of very enthusiastic and appreciative fans.
“I absolutely would like to see the Super Late Models return,” Angelicchio said. “For the first race with the Supers, I think (Promoter) Dennis (Bates) did pretty well.”
Super Late Model driver Ryan Claycomb of Blairsville was injured when the driveshaft penetrated the floorboard and struck Claycomb, reportedly fracturing his forearm.
Russell Baird Jr. and Braeden Dillenger brought the FASTRAK Pro Late Models out for their feature event, and Dillenger didn’t disappoint by winning the feature. Baird finished second, Clay Copeman was third, Andrew Koenig was fourth and Mike Cuthbert was fifth.
Tommy Dembowski jumped out to the early lead in the Pro Stock feature with Joe Kelley and Brent McDonald in tow. One of the fastest cars on the track was seventh starting Martin Spade. Spade moved into second on lap four and tried to put pressure on Dembowski, but Dembowski took the win, Spade settled for second, McDonald was third, Kelley was fourth and rounding out top five was Steve Mitchell.
In the most exciting race of the night, EJ Rozak and James Hixson brought the Charger feature on to the track. At the drop of the green, Rozak jumped out to the lead with Hixson and Mike Benton in tow. Rozak went on and led almost the entire race, but coming to the checkered flag, Anthony Monteparte and Rozak made contact resulting in both drivers going to the back of the pack. Once back under green, Justin Ruff moved around Benton and went on for what appeared to be the win, however, Ruff did not pass post-race tech inspection, and the win was given to Mike Benton. Brandon Doland finished a career-best second, Rozak was third, Monteparte was fourth and John Hollis was fifth. Sixth was Jim Zufall, Stephan Hazlett was seventh, Jacob Weyer was eighth, Shawn McGinnis was ninth and Scott Casto was 10th.
Dylan Burkett and Larry Weltz brought the 4 Cylinder feature onto the track. Weltz jumped out to the early lead, but Burkett challenged Weltz every lap for the lead. One of the fastest cars on the track was Matt Weltz. He started seventh and on lap three moved into third. Larry Weltz was up to the challenge to capture a career first win followed by Dylan Burkett, Matt Weltz was third, fourth was Paul Koeffler in fourth, and Brian Noel in fifth. Rounding out the field was Dale Grubbs, Jason Rittenour, Brandon Orris, Josh Grubbs, and Braeden Hazlett.
JENNERSTOWN — One year ago, Mike Hopkins finished second in the Motor Mountain Masters event at Jennerstown Speedway Complex. On Saturday, August 8th, Hopkins, of Hermon, Maine, defeated 35 competitors from eleven states to score a victory in the third annual running of “The Masters” for the Late Model division of racing. Also visiting Victory Lane was Ohio’s Rick Sibila in the Modifieds.
A total of 36 race teams converged on the Laurel Highlands oval, each hoping to be wearing the traditional red sportscoat Victory Lane, following the three segment, 150 lap, crown jewel event. Before a lap was completed, one of the most accomplished drivers in the Midwest, Michigan’s Brian Campbell, spun forcing a restart. Hopkins grabbed the early lead from pole starter Francis when lap one was officially scored. Hopkins earned runner-up honors after leading many laps in the 2019 Masters event. On lap seven, Francis passed Hopkins for the top spot. In lapped traffic, Hopkins reeled in leader Francis, but was unable to reclaim the top spot. At lap 30, Francis held a commanding lead. A spin by Travis Braden, of West Virginia, slowed the action at lap 33, which led to the scheduled five-minute race break on lap 40. Braden went two laps down during the incident. When segment two began, Hopkins grabbed the lead again, and Francis fell back to third spot. Derek Griffith, advanced to second place briefly. Kentucky’s Josh Brock was the next driver to turn laps in the second position, as he became the runner up on lap 56. On lap 62, Gale became the fourth-place driver, passing Griffith. Immediately after the pass, Gale slowed with mechanical problems. At the lap 90 break, the top five remained Hopkins, Francis, Griffith, Brock and young Carson Hocevar, of Michigan. The final 60 lap segment started with the winner of the inaugural running of the Masters, Barry Awtey in the pits with a mechanical problem. Hopkins chose the outside lane for the double-file restart and maintained the lead, as Griffith gained two positions in a bold move, to claim second place again. As Hopkins built a six- car length advantage, Francis raced back into the runner up spot. Hopkins, Griffith, Hocevar, and Brock were the top five when the green flag was displayed on lap 115. The restart with 25 laps to go gave Griffith another opportunity to steal the lead from Hopkins. A caution flag on lap 147 created late race drama. But Hopkins outgunned his foes, sustaining the lead through side-by-side restarts. After admitting that he “threw away” the big victory with a mistake during the 2019 Masters race, Hopkins earned the $10,000 paycheck and etched his name into Jennerstown history as the winner of the third running of “The Masters.” Brock claimed second place with Hocevar in third position at the finish. Braden, who started 12th, made up two laps, thanks the “lucky dog” rule utilizing caution flags, and earned fourth position. Griffith finished fifth. Local favorite Bryan Shipp, a previous winner in weekly competition, gained 17 positions to claim ninth place, as the highest finishing Pennsylvanian.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.