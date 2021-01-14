Everyone should have a list of experiences or achievements that they wish to accomplish in their lifetime.
One of the items on Ligonier native Garrett Smithley’s list was to race in the Chili Bowl.
Chili what?
The inaugural Chili Bowl Midget Nationals was held in 1987 in Tulsa, Okla., at the Tulsa Expo Center as an indoor event for Midget-type race cars two weeks after Christmas. Organizers Lanny Edwards and Emmett Hahn named the event after the sponsor, the Chili Bowl food company.
The 35th Annual Chili Bowl features more than 300 entries, which will compete across five nights of qualifying events to get to Saturday’s A-main event.
The story of how Smithley became a driver of one of those entries is an exciting one.
Smithley, who drives for Rick Ware racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series, was looking forward to watching the Chili Bowl on Saturday night, never with the thoughts of competing in it this year.
After all, Smithley has only driven on dirt one time, and that was in a Big-Block Modified during a charity race on the NASCAR Watkins Glen weekend a few years ago.
“It helped that I ran the Big-Block Modified because I learned how to get (the car) sideways. The Midget is so different than anything I ever drove,” Smithley said.
Smithley’s teammate, Cody Ware at Rick Ware Racing, was scheduled to compete in the Chili Bowl before a scheduling conflict nixed that.
“Ryan Ellis drove the car a few times for Michael Koons in the past and phoned me to ask if I was up to it,” Smithley said. “Cody (Ware) was scheduled to drive it but couldn’t, so we had a group chat with Cody and Rick Ware, and they gave me the okay to drive with the existing sponsors.”
“Then the car owner, Michael Koon, called me to get some information on who was driving the car,” Smithley said with a laugh.
Smithley said that the Chili Bowl is just one of those events that have a mystique to it.
“All the NASCAR guys that go and do it, I know guys like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell that has run dirt before, but this year Chase Elliott is doing it, and so is Conor Daly, the Indy Car driver, so why not? I’ve watched it on TV for years, and it’s just one of those events if those guys are doing it, why not try my hand at it,” Smithley said.
“I hit the first goal on Monday night, the car owner was pretty happy,” Smithley said. “I told Michael Koons (car owner) to treat me like a rookie and give me all the information I need to know.”
The goal of keeping the car clean and bringing the car home in one piece in NASCAR doesn’t apply at the Chili Bowl.
“Koons said, don’t even think about the car. Just go drive, have fun, drive as hard as you can, and finish as high as possible,” Smithley said. “Koons said this is the Chili Bowl. Don’t worry about anyone else, you don’t have 20-laps of practice; you have just to go and do it.”
Smithley’s qualifying night is Thursday, which is on www.flosports.com.
Visit chilibowl.com for start times and lineups. The final three features on Saturday evening are on www.mavtv.com.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
