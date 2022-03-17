Garrett Smithley’s West Coast trip didn’t finish as well as it started.
Smithley in the Rick Ware Racing No. 15 started 29th at Fontana and finished 21st, his best finish in the Cup series. In Las Vegas, Smithley started 36th and came home 30th. At Phoenix, the Ligonier native started 35th and finished 32nd.
In Fontana, Smithley’s car was smooth; it ran well. The last two races, not so much.
“In Las Vegas, we had a steering issue, and this week in Phoenix, we had a brake issue,” Smithley said.
“Some teams are having the same problems, some teams worse than others.”
“It’s frustrating having mechanical issues, but at the end of the day it’s growing pains,” Smithley said. “Now that we are past the west coast swing, we have some opportunities for some new parts and pieces on the race car.”
Smithley’s driving schedule beyond the three races on the west coast has not yet been determined.
“David Ragan will be driving at Atlanta this weekend,” Smithley said. “I want to run as many races as possible, but it’s nice to know the races that I am not running. It gives me the opportunity to step back and regroup, and work on the sponsorship side.”
As far as other racing opportunities, Smithley is optimistic.
“We are still pursuing opportunities in the Xfinity Series, but with our Ford partnership, it limits our opportunities. There aren’t a lot of Fords in Xfinity or in the NASCAR truck series,” Smithley explained.
“It was really cool to race at Jennerstown last year, hopefully, we can do it again,” Smithley said.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
The best word to describe 2022 so far for the Jennerstown Speedway is opportunity.
General Manager Bill Hribar took advantage of a day off and parlayed it into a trip to New Smyrna Speedway in Florida for the
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race.
That was when another opportunity presented itself.
“It’s great to see familiar faces when walking through the pits, and I ran into Jacklyn Drake,” Hribar explained. “I met Drake last year at Jennerstown when she worked for the CARS Tour. Drake now works for NASCAR and FLO Sports.”
“I congratulated her, and we started having a conversation; she mentioned that we should look into FLO Sports and NASCAR sanctioning,” Hribar states.
“That’s a conversation I would love to have,” replied Hribar to Drake. “I haven’t spoken with NASCAR in six years.”
“Next thing you know, it’s Saturday, and I am in a room meeting with NASCAR representatives,” Hribar said. “Things have changed with NASCAR in six years, and I think it’s more beneficial now for the track and the drivers.”
“Even before I got back home on Monday, I received an email outlining the details,” Hribar said. “We discussed it, and the pros massively exceeded the cons, and we were able to make a deal that not only were we NASCAR, but all of our races will be televised on FLO Sports [www.flosports.com] every week.”
“It’s a win-win for the racing community, and NASCAR has been thriving the past four weeks. The crowds have been insane, the new [Cup] car has energized people, and short track racing across the country is doing well, and we just think that was the nudge that Jennerstown needed and deserved to put us back on the national map,” Hribar explained.
Previously, anyone entering the pit area at many tracks sanctioned by NASCAR required a NASCAR license. That won’t be the case at Jennerstown Speedway.
“That was one of the things we looked at the most,” Hribar said. “How would the NASCAR sanction change things?”
“We wanted it to be the least intrusive as possible,” Hribar said. “We didn’t want any additional costs incurred by the teams.
“The only cost the driver will be responsible for will be a NASCAR license for the driver only,” Hribar explained. “The license qualifies the driver for a one million- and fifty-thousand-dollar accident participant insurance policy. It was a no-brainer to offer this to the drivers. Not only will the driver be available for national points and awards, plus having the accident participant insurance, it’s a real safety net.”
The pit admission remains $35 at the back gate. The grandstand admission price for regular events will stay the same.
Opening day will be May 7, with two practices scheduled for the six divisions sometime in late April.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
Has announced a test and tune session will be held on Friday, March 18, from 6 pm to 9 pm for all divisions. There will also be a racer’s Swap Meet from 3 pm to 9 pm to help racers find those hard-to-find parts. Opening night will be Friday, April 1st, — no fooling?
D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.