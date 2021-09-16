Garrett Smithey’s motto should be, “always ready.”
Such was the case this week when Smithey, the Ligonier native, who wasn’t scheduled to drive for Rick Ware Racing, was called into action. He took over for Cody Ware in the No. 51 Cup car.
“Cody Ware had some damage at Darlington that caused carbon monoxide fumes to enter the car,” Smithley said. “He hasn’t felt well since. I think since Richmond and Bristol are such physical races, I’ll be racing the No. 53 at Bristol.”
Smithley explained their deal on Race Hub on FOX where Nurtec and Nine Line Apparel did a benefit to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation by settling a t-shirt like the Memorial Day shirt.
“We raised over $120,000,” Smithley said. “We had an amazing paint scheme. We had 2,997 lives that were lost on September 11 on the car, it was a cool tribute paint scheme. We unveiled the car on Race Hub, we talked about the stories of 9-11, and what the paint scheme meant to us.”
Smithley said that his car was too tight at Richmond.
“We ran with some fast cars, we didn’t have many cautions, and we had two pit road penalties,” Smithley added.
As the season winds down, Smithley still has a few races left on his schedule.
“I have Bristol, Las Vegas, the Roval at Charlotte, and Texas confirmed,” Smithley said. “There’s a chance I’ll have Talladega, and Martinsville.”
Smithley will be-always ready, no matter what the schedule may be.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The Pure Stocks opened the action with the front row of Jason Morrison and Justin Ruff. Justin Ruff led the first lap but had engine issues, handing the lead to Steven Hazlett. Hazlett took full advantage and never looked back for his first career feature win. The battle for second was a real barn burner between Brad Benton and Anthony Monteparte. But at the checkers, Benton held off Monteparte and stopped his incredible winning streak. John Hollis finished fourth, and Joey Koteles was fifth.
In the Four Cylinders, Tayler Huffman and Jeremy Grubbs made up the first row. It did not take long for Bob Pease to find the front spot, from Huffman. Jeff Vasos was third, followed by Tyler Laughard, and Dayton Hazlett.
Next up were 18 Big Block Modifieds for the feature of the night. Rex King Jr and Kevin Long brought the thundering herd to the green flag. King Jr led the first dozen laps until the first of eight cautions. Garrett Krummert took full advantage and led for most of the remaining laps, until a late caution came out. At the restart, King Jr. reclaimed the lead and held on for the win. Chad Brachmann was third, followed by Rex King Sr. and Brad Rapp.
The Crate Late Models were next. Billy Martin and Troy Shields made the first row and Shields took the point for 12 laps of the 20-lap feature. Clate Copeman started fifth and worked his way through the field with some help from several cautions. Copeland made his move for the lead and never relinquished it. Jeff Ferguson was followed by Martin, and Russel Baird.
The final group to hit the track were the Pro Stocks. Sam Eicherberger and Brett Hutira made up the front row. At the wave of the green flag Hutira took off and led for the six laps before Brett McDonald got around Hutira for the lead and his first feature win. Cam Kraisinger came home second, third went to Eicherberger, fourth to Hutira, and fifth to Mitchell.
The track champions will be crowned this weekend. Next weekend, the winners of the Hot Summer Nights series will be decided.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY – Brandon Doland and Andrew Wallace led 15-lap the Pure Stock feature to the green. It was a four-car battle with Wallace, Greg Blystone, Brad Benton and Doland. Tyler Blystone then made it a five-car battle. Wallace was able to keep the Rich Anderson-owned car out front the whole race for his second straight feature win. Jeremy Zufall started 12th and came home second in his crate car. Tyler Blystone finished third, Brandon Doland fourth, and Brad Benton was fifth.
The 25-lap Super Late Model feature was a two-car battle with Clint Hersh and Dan Angelicchio. Hersh led the whole way with Angelicchio hot on his bumper. Both drivers were flying on the outside of the speedway, but two cautions slowed them. Angelicchio got crossed up with a lapped car allowing Dave Blazavich to sneak by to finish second. Angelicchio was third over John Wayne Weaver, Billy Eash fourth, and Rob Marhefka was fifth.
Jim Young sped away to a dominating win the 12-lap Micro Sprint feature. Young went unchallenged to beat A.J. Bast, Ryan Smith, Jesse Howell and Jomarie Gagne.
Michael Duritsky took the lead from the start of the 20-lap Rush Late Model feature. Mike Laughard and Joe Moyer gave chase with Duritsky holding his lead. Duritsky won for the second straight week over Joe Moyer, Corey Neal, Mark Rend, and Rob Coffaro.
The final feature of the night was one of the best in the 12-lap Four Cylinders.
Cody Young took off at the start with Chris Anderson in tow. Soon, Justin Williamson and Dylan Young joined the pair and made it a four-car battle royal. Lap after lap, the four dueled for the top spot before a caution slowed the pace on lap eight. Anderson got a better restart and passed Cody Young on the outside down the front stretch. Dylan Young got around Williamson and they all chased Anderson the final four laps. Anderson took home the checkered flag for his third career win at the DHS. Cody Young held second over Dylan Young, Williamson, and Timothy Baker.
On Friday, DHS will honor co-promoter Kyle Smith’s late father, Tom Smith. There will be tons of racing and giveaways, plus the addition of the Limited Late Models. There will also be fireworks. The night will be action filled with the ULMS Late Models the main show for $3,000 to win for the Super Late Models.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Jennerstown welcomed the ISMA Super Modifieds back to the racetrack for the first time since 2017. The winged cars hold the track record at Jennerstown set in 2016.
Although no one broke the record on Saturday, Otto Sitterly set the pace for the entire field. Sitterly was the fastest car in both practice sessions. In time trials, Sitterly again took the top spot. In the 50-lap feature race, Sitterly grabbed the lead early and drove to a nearly six second lead before a cation flew for debris in turn two. Sitterly held the lead after the restart, but Mike Lichty was closing the gap. With 12 laps to go, Lichty pulled even with Sitterly. The two raced side-by-side into turn three. As they came out of turn four, the two were dead even. Sitterly slid up the racetrack and pinched Lichty into the wall on the front stretch ending Lichty’s night. No one else in the field could keep up with Sitterly as he claimed the win.
In the Late Models, Jarred Barclay worked his way through traffic passing Barry Awtey for second and then Brian Shipp for the lead. Barlcay celebrated in victory lane, but after a post-race inspection, Barlcay was disqualified for a harmonic balancer infraction. The disqualification puts Barlcay dead last in the field, and the official win went to Brian Shipp. The win is Shipp’s fourth of the season.
In the street stocks, Greg Burbidge picked up his first-ever career win at the speedway. Just a few laps in, points leader Casey Fleegle and Josh Coughenour were battling for fifth. The two raced side-by-side for two laps. Fleegle tried to make the pass around Coughenour when the pair got together and spun in turn three to bring out the caution. Under the caution period, things got ugly. Coughenour plowed right into Fleegle in frustration. The move left Coughenour parked for the rest of the night, but Fleegle’s car was able to return to the track and earn a third-place finish. It’s only the second race all season that Fleegle hasn’t won. Burbidge got to celebrate in victory lane for the first time. Rick Meehlieb finished second.
The Modifieds have a new points leader after Saturday night as the battle for the championship will be exciting next week. Doug Glessner picked up his seventh win of the season on Saturday night. Teen phenom Will Hemminger earned his seventh win of the season in the Pro Stock Division. Hemminger was involved in a crash last week when racing three-wide for the lead with teammates Adam Kostelnik and Dale Kimberly.
Hemminger found himself in a similar situation on Saturday night. Kimberly was leading the race after starting on the pole. Hemminger was closing the gap with Kostelnik right behind him. Hemminger made a move to the outside of Kimberly for the lead in turn one. As they came out of two Kimberly inched ahead and brought Kostelnik with him on the low side. Hemminger hung out there on the high side. As they drove into turn three, Hemminger had the run and was able to complete the pass for the lead as they came out of turn four. Kostelnik finished second. Chuckie Keslar was third. Kimberly ended up fourth.
In the final race of the night, young driver Nate Valente picked up his second win of the year in the chargers. The 2021 season ends next Saturday night when Jennerstown hosts championship night. All six weekly divisions will be on display. The gates will open for hot laps at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 5:50 p.m.
