A pair of local athletes were in the spotlight at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships this past weekend.
Former Latrobe resident Ethan Smith, an Ohio State standout, and former Derry Area standout Micky Phillippi, now with the University of Pittsburgh, both competed at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.
Smith, a No. 7 seed who earned All-American honors, opened the day on Saturday in the consolation semifinals against Travis Wittlake, of Oklahoma State. Smith scored a 4-3 win in the second round on Thursday, but Wittlake scored a big reversal on Saturday to start the second period, pushed his lead to 6-3 and later won by a 7-3 margin.
In the fifth-place match on Saturday afternoon, Smith faced Zach Hartman, of Bucknell, a former Belle Vernon Area standout. Smith led 2-1 after one period, while Hartman picked up a pair of escapes and a late takedown to hold a 5-4 lead entering the third. Smith scored an escape point for a sudden victory, and in the first extra session, Smith secured a takedown and the eventual 7-5 win.
Smith advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, he earned All-American honors for the first time in his career and captured fifth place overall at 165 pounds. In the first round, Smith defeated Andrew Nicholson, of Chattanooga, 12-5, before edging out Wittlake, of Oklahoma State. Smith recorded a major decision against Anthony Valencia in the quarterfinals, but lost to Pitt’s Jake Wentzel in the semifinals.
A redshirt junior, Smith finished as runner-up during the Big 10 wrestling championship this past season.
On Friday, Phillippi lost in both of his bout to just miss out on All-American honors at 133 pounds. Iowa’s Austin DeSanto defeated Phillippi, the No. 5 seed, by major decision in the quarterfinals before Lucas Byrd, of Illinois topped the former Derry Area standout in overtime. A day earlier, Phillippi picked up a major decision against Ty Smith of Utah Valley, before he defeated Jarrett Trombley, of North Carolina State by decision.
Phillippi, a three-time state champion at Derry Area, was denied a third straight ACC title, as he fell to Korbin Myers, of Virginia Tech.
Last year, the NCAA Wrestling Championships were canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Phillippi and Smith were both named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American team. Phillippi was also recognized as Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.