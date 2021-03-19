Two local wrestlers on Thursday advanced to today’s quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Mo.
Former Latrobe resident Ethan Smith, a No. 7 seed at 165 pounds for Ohio State, and former Derry Area standout Micky Phillippi, a No. 5 seed for the University of Pittsburgh, picked up first- and second-round wins Thursday to reach the final eight of their respective weight class.
The quarterfinals will be streamed or broadcast on ESPNU starting at 11 a.m. today. The semifinals begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 and continue at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The medal round begins 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2, and the championships are for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Smith scored an opening 12-5 win against No. 26 Andrew Nicholoson of Chattanooga, but faced a tougher second-round bout. An escape and late takedown in the second period gave Smith a 4-2 advantage against Oklahoma State’s No. 10 Travis Wittlake. In the third, Wittlake was only able to muster an escape, and Smith held on for the 4-3 win.
Smith is slated to wrestle No. 2 Anthony Valencia of Arizona State in the quarterfinals this morning.
A redshirt junior, Smith finished runner-up during this year’s Big 10 wrestling championship.
Also Thursday, Phillippi opened with a 14-3 major decision against Utah Valley’s No. 28-seeded Ty Smith at 133 pounds. In the second round, Phillippi won a 6-1 decision against No. 12 Jarrett Trombley of North Carolina State.
Phillippi, a junior, will meet No. 4 Austin DeSanto from Iowa in today’s quarterfinals.
“I thought I wrestled well,” Phillippi said. “I’m taking it one match at a time and having fun with it. We do this every day, so I’m trying to be at my best when it counts the most. I’m excited for tomorrow to try to keep it rolling. I feel like I still have room to improve from my performance today, so I want to sharpen my tools to try to be even better tomorrow.”
Phillippi, a three-time state champion at Derry Area, was denied a third-straight ACC title dropping a 3-1 decision against Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, the No. 3 seed at the NCAA Championships.
In 2019, Phillippi went 2-2 at NCAAs and ended in the Round of 12 after a narrow 4-3 decision defeat to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.
Last year, Phillippi was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s (NWCA) All-America team. He was also recognized as Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.
Last year, the NCAA Wrestling Championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Both Smith and Phillippi last year were named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s 2020 All-America teams, along with former GL standout Luke Pletcher.
