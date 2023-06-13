The Unity Bulldogs notched one in the win column Friday, June 9, as the team earned a 3-2 victory over the visiting Young Township Renegades in American Legion Baseball action at Whitney Field.

Riley Smith threw six strong innings for Unity in the close victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

