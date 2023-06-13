The Unity Bulldogs notched one in the win column Friday, June 9, as the team earned a 3-2 victory over the visiting Young Township Renegades in American Legion Baseball action at Whitney Field.
Riley Smith threw six strong innings for Unity in the close victory.
Young Township struck first as a single from Dustin Coleman in the first inning brought in Chase Jablonski for an early 1-0 advantage.
Unity regrouped in the bottom of the opening inning as a double from Anthony Massari brought in Jack Thomas to tie the game at 1-1. A bases-loaded walk to Smith later in the inning scored Zachery Stott for a 2-1 lead. Unity added an insurance run in the home half of the second inning as a Massari single scored Thomas for a 3-1 advantage.
An RBI-hit from Roger Wright later in the game scored Haden Brink to close the gap to 3-2 but Young Township couldn’t get any closer in the loss.
Massari led the Bulldogs as he was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Thomas was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Stott was 2 for 3 with one run scored. Jackson McMullen was 2 for 3 in the game, and teammate Michael Naggy was 1 for 3 for the Bulldogs. Luke Bulebosh and Tyler Samide each walked twice.
Brink was 2 for 3 with one run scored to lead the Renegades. Jablonski was 1 for 3 with one run scored, and Coleman was 1 for 4 with one RBI. Wright was 1 for 1 with one RBI. Ryan Waugaman was 1 for 3 in the loss.
Smith gave up two runs on seven hits through six innings of work for the home team. He struck out eight and walked two. Jacob Cramer closed out the game for the Bulldogs, and was credited with a save.
Colin Saxion started the game for Young Township as he allowed two runs on three hits in one inning of play. He walked three in the inning. Jablonski was tagged with the loss for the Renegades, going 2.1 innings while surrendering one run on six hits. He struck out one and walked two.
Young Township turned two double plays in the game, while the Bulldogs tallied one double play.
The Bulldogs were back in action at home Sunday, June 11, hosting Homer Center in a 6 p.m. game at Whitney Field. Homer Center won the game by a 13-5 score.
Unity was scheduled for a 6 p.m. road game Monday, June 12, against Mount Pleasant, but the game was postponed due to wet grounds. The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.
The Latrobe Jethawks were scheduled for a 6 p.m. game Monday, June 12, at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg against Hempfield East, however, the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
No makeup date was immediately known as the Jethawks are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, June 13, for a doubleheader at Homer Center.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.