First, the bad news.
Once again, Greater Latrobe doesn’t have very many players — nine — on its boys’ tennis team.
Now the good news.
The Wildcats have only nine players on their roster.
It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing for Greater Latrobe and second-year head coach Chad Kissell.
For the second time in two years, the Wildcats and Kissell have a smaller-than-usual roster. But that can work both ways.
“It hurts with the numbers being so low,” Kissell responded. “It might be hard in the next couple years to get some kids out and playing tennis since we have five seniors this year.
“But it also gives me some time to spend coaching with all of them,” he pointed out. “We have very good first and second singles’ players, but now I can get to coach and spend more time on the other seven guys and try to make them better.”
Kissell was in the same situation a year ago. But, after spending only one week with the team, Greater Latrobe’s season — like the rest —was wiped out because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was on the rise at the time.
“I think we were going to have a good, competitive team last year,” Kissell gauged, “and then everything got canceled.”
This season is much like last in that the bodies are down. At first, Kissell thought that wouldn’t be the case, but, for whatever reason — missing a full year might’ve had something to do with it — a few players did not come out.
“Maybe they didn’t have as much time this year as last year. Part of it might be everything that’s going on with COVID, too, to where they maybe would just rather not play a sport in the spring,” Kissell speculated.
On top of that, five of the players on last year’s team that didn’t even get to have a season were seniors. The list includes Zach Buerger, Robert Lauffer, Blake Lazeski, Zack Lynch and Tyler Ross. And five of the Wildcats’ nine players this season are seniors, as well.
First among them is Dom Robinson, one of three — not just brothers, but — triplets for Greater Latrobe. As a sophomore in 2019, he was the section singles’ runner-up.
“Even though (Robinson) didn’t have a junior year, he did really well before that,” Kissell indicated. “And I know he’s practiced a lot in the last two years, so he should be even a little better now.”
That said, Robinson will be at first singles. No. 2 singles will be manned by sophomore August Lawrence, giving the Wildcats what Kissell says should be a strong 1-2 punch with only one more win needed to win a best-of-five (three singles, two doubles) match.
“I think August was going to come in and play well as a freshman last year, so he should already have that one season in. And Dom lost a whole year of getting better,” Kissell noted.
“It’s like they’ve missed almost two full years now since they’ve been playing competitive matches. They might be behind a little more than they should be.
“But,” Kissell added, “our strength is still at first and second singles. (Robinson, Lawrence) play year-round, so they should be pretty much ready to go.
“For some of the other guys, they don’t pick up a racquet until spring comes around. For them, it might take a little while to get back into the swing of things.”
And, including Lawrence, six of Greater Latrobe’s seven starters are new. The others are senior Luke Robinson at third singles, seniors Issac Krom and Kip Robinson at first doubles, and juniors Julian Zhu and Gabe Golden at second doubles. Kissell also said that senior Keegan Shannon and sophomore Koen Fulton should play some in doubles.
“I just want the guys to work hard and continue to improve,” Kissell stated. “I haven’t been able to see much of them, but I think they have the ability to move on to the playoffs. I think that would be our goal.”
Three teams out of the eight in WPIAL Section 1-AAA qualify for the playoffs, with Hempfield Area, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Gateway, Kiski Area and Connellsville being the others. And with Kissell’s first season also getting cut way short, he admits to not knowing much about those other teams.
“Just talking to the guys, they think Franklin Regional might be the team to beat in the section,” Kissell allowed. “But I think they feel that they can play with anybody. If that’s the case, then I think we should be able to make the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.