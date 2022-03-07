Slusarcyksigning

Serena Slusarcyk signed another letter of intent to play hockey with the Robert Morris University women’s hockey team. The hockey program is being reinstated in 2023 after being sidelined and canceled by RMU’s ability to finance and field a team prior. The school said that the decision to discontinue the men and women’s ice hockey programs was made based on an analysis, which included scholarships and operating costs, and the necessary investments to maintain and improve the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Neville Island. Slusarcyk, initially committed to play women’s hockey at Robert Morris University as a freshman on Feb. 6, 2018, and she signed her letter of intent to play Division I college hockey in December 2020.

