At this stage in the WPIAL playoffs, an off-quarter of basketball can make or break a team’s chance of winning.
Greater Latrobe’s girls basketball had an off first quarter in its WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals against South Fayette that proved to great a hole to dig itself out of as the Lady ’Cats fell to the Rams, 55-40, Friday.
“At this level, you can’t play a poor quarter and we played a very poor first quarter,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “They played four quarters of playoff basketball, and, I think, we played about a quarter and a half. I thought the second, third and fourth quarters we did okay.”
It was a tough first quarter for Greater Latrobe from the get-go. South Fayette went on a 15-0 run to start the game. Emma Blair got the Lady ’Cats on the scoreboard with 3:45 left in the quarter.
At the close of the opening quarter, the Rams were up 23-11. Ellie Snyder scored five of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter to help close the gap for Greater Latrobe.
“It is tough because when you get this far in, the teams get better,” Burkardt said. “We were in a mental funk from the start of the game. I think that not until the end did we, sort of, get flowing and just playing. I think, maybe, mentally we were worried too much. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what it was. I know that we came out very slow. They came out ready to play. Like I said, when you only play a quarter and a half against a good team, it is tough.”
South Fayette cooled off in the second quarter, but its tough defense also stymied Greater Latrobe, leading to a low-scoring quarter for both teams. Heading into halftime, the Rams led 35-17.
After halftime, Greater Latrobe emerged with more energy. The Lady ’Cats outscored the Rams, 13-8, in the third to cut the deficit to 43-30.
But the poor start would come back to haunt Greater Latrobe in the fourth quarter as South Fayette could control the tempo of the game and work the clock to its advantage. Via crisp movement of the ball and excellent clock management, the Rams wound the quarter down and seals the victory.
“They are a talented team and they can shoot the ball from the outside and take the ball to the basket,” Burkardt said. “This is one of the first nights that we were dominated in the post. They played better than we did.”
All may not be lost for Greater Latrobe and its two seniors Anna Rafferty and Bailey Watson.
The Lady ’Cats could gain a berth in the PIAA playoffs. If South Fayette makes it to the finals of the WPIAL, Greater Latrobe would be guaranteed to advance.
“If South Fayette would go to the finals, we would get a state game,” Burkardt said. “If they don’t, we don’t. It is the sad part for me. Anna (Rafferty) and Bailey (Watson) are our seniors and I hope we get a chance to coach them one more time because they are great, young ladies. Last year, we didn’t get a chance to go (to states), because of COVID, they only took the WPIAL winner. We wish (South Fayette) the best of luck.
South Fayette’s Ava Leroux led all scorers with 20 points, including eight in the first quarter.
Emma Blair netted eight points for Greater Latrobe with Camille Dominick adding 6 points.
South Fayette will play McKeesport, who beat Trinity Friday on a buzzbeater, on Tuesday.
---
Greater Latrobe (40)
Blair 4-0-8; Rafferty 1-1-3; Snyder 4-0-10; Dominick 3-0-6; Watson 2-0-4; Straigis 3-1-7; Berk 1-0-2. Totals 16-2(5) – 40
South Fayette (55)
Leroux 10-0-20; Mia Webber 5-3-14; Hall 4-3-11; Maddie Webber 3-0-6; Yater 1-2-4. Totals 22-8(10) – 55
Score by Quarters
Latrobe 11 6 13 10 –40
S. Fayette 23 12 8 12 — 55
Three-point field goals: SF: Mia Webber. GL: Snyder-2.
