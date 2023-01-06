The St. Vincent men’s basketball team was unable to recover from a sluggish start, as its late rally fell short in a 65-62 loss to Bethany College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Thursday.

Facing a 14-point halftime deficit, St. Vincent (7-7, 3-6 PAC) twice rallied to cut the Bethany (1-13, 1-8 PAC) lead to just two points in the game’s final 80 seconds, but the comeback ran out of steam, with the Bison forcing a steal on SVC’s final possession with three seconds left in regulation.

